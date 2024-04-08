Miller Union team to open wine bar and restaurant Madeira Park in Poncey-Highland

“Wine has always been a vital element of what we do at Miller Union and we are really proud of the program that we’ve built,” Satterfield said in a prepared statement. “Now, I’m looking forward to creating simple, approachable dishes that are a little less composed but even more wine-focused at Madeira Park.”

Madeira Park’s wine list “will range from approachable wines by the glass and bottle to rare bottles and mature vintages,” according to a news release. There will be also be a “thoughtfully curated list of cocktails, with an emphasis on drinks that use fortified wines,” along with a full bar, but wine will be the focus.

The food menu will feature small plates highlighting “Satterfield’s seasonal new Southern, vegetable-forward style,” as well as charcuterie and cheese, a less composed menu where guests can build their own meals.

Though Miller Union executive pastry chef Claudia Martinez will remain in her current role, but Satterfield said “the team has plans to lean on her for some dessert consultation for some sweet treats.”

The bar and restaurant feature a 2,000-square-foot full-service dining room and bar, along with a 1,000-square-foot street-facing patio.

According to a news release, Madeira Park was once the centerpiece of Atlanta’s garden suburb community of Copenhill. As the city grew, Madeira Park was absorbed by Poncey-Highland, and the name became obsolete.

Satterfield and McCarthy have garnered many accolades and awards since Miller Union opened in west Midtown in 2009. Satterfield won a James Beard Foundation Award in the Best Chef: Southeast category in 2017, McCarthy’s wine program has been recognized several times as a Beard finalist and semifinalist, and pastry chef Claudia Martinez was named a Beard finalist. The restaurant was named to the recommended restaurant list in Atlanta’s first Michelin Guide in 2023.

Satterfield is also the author of “Vegetable Revelations: Inspiration for Produce-Forward Cooking” and ”Root to Leaf: A Southern Chef Cooks Through the Seasons”.

Willard, an advanced sommelier since 2013, has more than three decades in the hospitality and wine industry.

And about how many people will the space seat (or, if you don’t have that, square footage would be fine).

Roughly 2,000 square feet inside (inclusive of kitchen, restrooms, etc.) and 1,000 square-foot patio.

