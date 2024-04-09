“GWCCA envisions a seamless integration of convention facilities, entertainment venues and greenspaces, fostering a sense of community and excitement,” an authority spokesperson said in a statement. “The proposed project will not only enhance the appeal of GWCCA’s campus but also contribute to the economic vitality of the surrounding area, attracting visitors from near and far.”

Opened in 2018, the Home Depot Backyard is used as flexible space for pop-up events throughout the year, including many centered around the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United and other events taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The GWCCA issued a request for qualifications April 1 to seek potential development partners, aiming to form a coalition of up to five firms. While project specifics are sparse, the authority said its vision for a redeveloped Home Depot Backyard includes 250,000 square feet of new development focused on entertainment and hospitality uses.

Companies that issue a submission are asked to provide conceptual designs, schematics or other construction-related site plans. No budget has been set for the project.

While hospitality is mentioned, the request for qualifications does not mention any residential or office components, both real estate segments that have gotten a lot of focus in downtown.

Atlanta leaders have pushed to get more people living in the city center, with efforts like the $5 billion Centennial Yards development and city-backed 2 Peachtree Street conversion gaining stream. Downtown stakeholders have also considered converting empty office buildings — a problem exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts on the city’s office market — into new residences.

GWCCA owns the Signia hotel, which opened in January, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but the latter is operated by AMB Group, the parent company of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United. An AMB Group spokesperson declined to comment, saying it’s too early in the process for more specifics.

“As we embark on this exploration process, GWCCA remains committed to ensuring that the proposed entertainment project aligns with the interests and aspirations of all involved parties,” the GWCCA’s statement said. “Together, we look forward to creating a world-class destination that celebrates the spirit and diversity of Atlanta.”

Submissions are due May 1.