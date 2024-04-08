Hawks star guard Trae Young cleared to return to practice

The Hawks announced Monday that guard Trae Young can return to practice, including contact.
The guard tore a ligament in his left fifth finger on Feb. 23, and underwent surgery on Feb. 27. He has missed the last 21 games and the team has already ruled him out of Tuesday’s matchup against the Heat.
He recently went through a step of his rehabilitation process, which included the introduction of finger-motion exercises this week.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Latest