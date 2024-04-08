Interactive graphics: Hank Aaron and his home run history

Atlanta Braves

Fifty years ago on April 8, Henry “Hammerin’ Hank” Aaron made baseball history when he broke Babe Ruth’s home run record.

But it took some work to reach the milestone. Aaron hit his first home run on April 23, 1954. Check out the interactive timeline below to chart his path to 715.

And then the big day arrived:

Hank Aaron's record-breaking game on April 8, 1974. In four at-bats vs. the Dodgers, Aaron scored twice while breaking Babe Ruth's 39-year record.

Willie Mays was one of Aaron’s contemporaries and today is considered one of baseball’s all-time greats. The Giants center fielder was also quite a success when it came to home runs, and a comparison of the two’s stellar careers helps show some of Aaron’s strengths.

Of course, Aaron continued to hit homers in his career, ending with No. 755 on July 20, 1976. So far, only one player’s HR career has bested his: Barry Bonds. Here’s how Aaron stacks up for career home run leaders in Major League Baseball.

Obviously, 715 is a key number for Aaron’s career and legacy as we celebrate the 50th anniversary. Other numbers also help highlight the life and times of the baseball legend:

