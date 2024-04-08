Located at the end of the blue line just east of I-285, the Indian Creek station is currently surrounded by a sea of parking lots. But MARTA, which owns 64 acres near the station, envisions transforming the area into a 1.7 million-square-foot development if the master plan comes to fruition.

The development vision includes 1,600 apartments, 300,000 square feet of new offices, a grocery store, a community center, restaurant spaces and four acres of parks and greenspace. The project’s first phase would focus on new parking garages, a bus transfer facility and MARTA police infrastructure, with a subsequent phase delivering the residential units and the grocer.

Project renderings show a menagerie of gathering spaces, multi-use trail and parks, including plazas covered by a canopy of pink tree-like structures. Some of the project’s buildings are shown covered in greenery between floors of glass.

MARTA began developing the master plan in 2022. Indian Creek joins several other stations with their own TOD visions, including Arts Center, Bankhead, Hamilton E. Holmes and Kensington.

The idea behind TOD is to boost ridership and density near stations. MARTA’s Lindbergh station in Buckhead and the Edgewood/Candler Park station on MARTA’s blue and green lines have seen significant development in recent years.

Explore MARTA picks developer for Bankhead station project near Microsoft

MARTA has several other projects in the works, including renovations at the Airport station and the high-profile revitalization of the central Five Points station. Mayor Andre Dickens also announced last month that four “infill” stations will be added to the project list to create more stops between existing stations — the largest expansion to MARTA’s train network in decades.

The Indian Creek project still has several hurdles to clear before any construction could take place. Multiple community meetings are scheduled for April and early May before the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners considers rezoning the property May 23.

A MARTA spokesperson said there’s no timeline for a groundbreaking, but the agency aims to issue a request for proposal for a developer for the project’s first phase by the end of this year. The project’s potential cost will be determined by the selected development team.

More information and updates can be found at indiancreektodplan.com.