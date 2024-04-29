Metro Atlanta

Vice President Kamala Harris motorcade snarls traffic in Atlanta

Traffic remains backed up in Atlanta due to the motorcade of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Updated 19 minutes ago

The motorcade of Vice President Kamala Harris caused a few headaches for drivers across metro Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

All lanes were shut down temporarily on I-85 North, I-75 North and I-20, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Harris arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 12:40 p.m. and headed to a nearby conference center. She is expected to be joined by some of the state’s senior Democrats, including U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, as well as U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who chairs the state Democratic Party.

All lanes reopened by 1:10 p.m.

Motorists should expect more lane closures when Harris’ motorcade returns to the airport.

The visit is Harris’ 12th to Georgia since she took office. It kicks off a nationwide tour focusing on improving economic opportunities for Black men, bringing new attention to the Democrats’ efforts to mobilize one of the party’s key constituencies.

