Vice President Kamala Harris motorcade snarls traffic in Atlanta

The motorcade of Vice President Kamala Harris caused a few headaches for drivers across metro Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

All lanes were shut down temporarily on I-85 North, I-75 North and I-20, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in Atlanta, where she’s greeted by Rep. @NikemaWilliams, the chair of the state Democratic Party. #gapol https://t.co/LFQFs9DhDj pic.twitter.com/EZBMpQYPFv — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) April 29, 2024

Harris arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 12:40 p.m. and headed to a nearby conference center. She is expected to be joined by some of the state’s senior Democrats, including U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, as well as U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who chairs the state Democratic Party.

All lanes are back open. Delays remain. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/AXLMPs2YJ9 — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) April 29, 2024

All lanes reopened by 1:10 p.m.

Motorists should expect more lane closures when Harris’ motorcade returns to the airport.

Explore Kamala Harris to kick off economic tour with Atlanta visit on Monday

The visit is Harris’ 12th to Georgia since she took office. It kicks off a nationwide tour focusing on improving economic opportunities for Black men, bringing new attention to the Democrats’ efforts to mobilize one of the party’s key constituencies.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.