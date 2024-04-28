AJC, Atlanta Civic Circle launch voter resource ahead of 2024 elections

As early voting in the state primaries gets underway this week, the prospect of choosing among a full slate of candidates can be daunting for voters.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Civic Circle have teamed up to help voters sort through their choices with “Georgia Decides,” an online voter guide containing information on the more than 700 candidates running for office in Georgia from Congress to judges to county commissioners.

“As journalists, we seek the truth and provide information that allows our audiences to be effective, informed citizens,” Sharif Durhams, the AJC’s managing editor of news and programming, said in a statement accompanying the launch of the guide. “We’re proud to work with the Atlanta Civic Circle and other partners on the 2024 Georgia Decides Voter Guide. It’s an essential and fundamental public service that will help build a better region and state.”

Saba Long, executive director of the nonprofit Atlanta Civic Circle, said the team-up of the two news outlets reinforces their obligation to promote democracy and civic engagement.

“Through our collaboration with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we’re committed to fulfilling this vision by providing voters with the tools they need to navigate the electoral process effectively,” she said.

Voters can access the guide at ajc.com or atlantaciviccircle.org. By entering their home address and party affiliation, voters can see the entire slate of candidates on their primary ballot, including nonpartisan races such as judges. This is the first election cycle the voter guide has included profiles of judicial races.

Voters can also see the important dates for upcoming elections and sign up for notifications so they don’t miss their next opportunity to vote.

Candidates were given a list of questions generated from a reader survey pertinent for their race as a way to provide more insight for voters, answers to which appear in the guide as part of the candidate profiles. Links to campaign websites and social media accounts for candidates also are included.

Many candidates have yet to return their questionnaires, but both the AJC and Atlanta Civic Circle continue to solicit and receive submissions, Durhams said.