Braves’ Spencer Strider evaluated, team will have update over weekend

But this is a process, and the process takes some time, which is why the Braves won’t have an update before the weekend.

Strider reported elbow discomfort after Friday’s start against the Diamondbacks at Truist Park. His velocity was down and he surrendered five earned runs over four innings.

Pitchers often need Tommy John surgery to repair UCL damage. The Braves on Sunday called Strider’s injury a “right elbow UCL sprain,” but they haven’t provided details on the extent of the damage – or whether there was a significant tear in the ligament. On Saturday, Snitker said the Braves would know more after Meister’s evaluation.

It’s possible Strider’s season is over. If he needs a second Tommy John surgery (he also underwent the procedure in 2019), he likely wouldn’t return to the big-league mound until next summer. But again, the Braves have only labeled the injury as “damage” and a “sprain.” We’ll know more over the weekend.

Regardless, Strider’s injury is a gut punch to the Braves. Yes, they can still achieve their goal of winning the World Series. But he’s one of their aces and clubhouse leaders.

“You never want to hear of something like that,” Austin Riley said on Saturday. “For a guy that works so hard and is so honed in on his craft, he cares so much, you just kind of feel for him. He’s one of those guys that it’s unfortunate and you hate that it happened, but he’s somebody that’s gonna put in the time and the effort to get back to where he was. Feel for him more than anything.”

Added Travis d’Arnaud: “It’s devastating for us. It’s devastating for him,” d’Arnaud said. “It stings.”