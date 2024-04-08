National Baseball Hall of Fame to unveil new Hank Aaron statue

The statue will be on the first floor of the museum. It will be unveiled during the Hall of Fame Classic celebration on Memorial Day weekend.

“Henry would be as pleased and excited as I am to have his statue placed at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown,” Aaron’s wife Billye said in a statement. “His life and legacy reflected his high hopes and big dreams. Both inspired and propelled him to incredible accomplishments in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles. He wanted to be an inspiration to young boys and girls everywhere. My heartfelt thanks to Jane Forbes Clark, and the Board of Directors, for this very fitting tribute to Henry and the sport he loved so dearly. I am profoundly grateful. My hope is that this recognition will serve as an inspiration to visitors to Cooperstown for generations to come.”

The Hall of Fame will celebrate the history of Black baseball with a new exhibit, “The Souls of the Game: Voice of Black Baseball,” the same weekend. There will also be a legends game that weekend that will include more than 24 former major leaguers playing at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown.

Aaron, a 25-time All-Star, was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982. He played 23 years with the Braves and Brewers, producing the most iconic moment of his career April 8, 1974, with home run No. 715 here in Atlanta. The Braves celebrated his achievement on the 50th anniversary Monday before facing the Mets at Truist Park.