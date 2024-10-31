Bey Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar. The Lebanese-inspired restaurant opened in Roswell

Cantina Laredo. The Texas-based chain opened its first location in Terminal T at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Che Butter Jonez. The restaurant closed its southeast Atlanta location and reopened in LaVista Park.

Contrast Artisan Ales. The brewery opened its second location this month in Marietta.

The Drafty Dane. The dog park/bar concept opened in Marietta.

Fire & Seoul. Wood-fired Korean barbecue Fire & Seoul opened in Duluth.

Halford’s. The heavy metal bar opened in the former Corner Tavern space in Little Five Points.

Heart & Seoul Cafe. The Roswell spot serves Korean breakfast, snacks and lunch.

Hen Mother Cookhouse. The popular Johns Creek restaurant spot opened a second location in Alpharetta.

La Metro. Chef Hector Santiago’s new tapas restaurant took over the former Bilton Bar space at Ponce City Market.

Nan Thai Buckhead. Chef DeeDee Niyomkul replaced her Chai Yo Modern Thai with this eatery.

Painted Park. The latest concept from Painted Park Hospitality (Painted Duck, Painted Pin, Painted Pickle) opened on the Eastside Beltline in the former Parish space.

Paya Thai. This Thai restaurant from restaurateur Alex Kinjo opened in the former Redbird space at Westside Provisions District.

Pisces. The lounge from Ree de la Vega opened in the former Sound Table space in Old Fourth Ward.

Tandoori Pizza & Wing Co. The Indian fusion spot from chef Archna Becker opened a standalone restaurant at Colony Square after closing its stall inside the Poltian Row food hall.

Toastique. The first Atlanta locations of the toast chain opened in Midtown.

Wild Heaven Beer and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. The brewery partnered with the popular barbecue spot for its third location in Toco Hills.

Closings

Boho115. The seafood restaurant closed on the Decatur Square after two years.

Boruboru Sushi. The Japanese restaurant closed at Emory Point after eight years.

Chai Yo Modern Thai. The Thai restaurant was replaced by Nan Thai Buckhead.

Elsewhere Brewing. Both of the breweries locations — at the Beacon in Grant Park and Westside Paper in west Midtown — have closed.

Grind Time Coffee. The coffee stall closed in the Halidom Eatery food hall with the promise of reopening in a new location.

Schoolhouse Brewing. The Marietta brewery closed its Emory Point location, known as the Gymnasium.

Yumbii. The Korean fusion eatery closed its original brick-and-mortar location on Peachtree Road in Brookwood Hills.

