Boruboru Sushi closing at Emory Point after eight years

Boruboru Sushi is closing later this month after eight years in the Emory Point development.

The closure was announced on the restaurant’s Instagram account. The last day of service will be Oct. 30. A reason for the closure was not provided.

We are writing this letter filled with gratitude, love, and utmost appreciation for each and everyone of you,” the statement reads. “Your unwavering commitment to Boruboru has brought immense joy and inspiration to us. Your generosity and ongoing and ongoing support has allowed us to continue to create and share our passion with all of you. Your trust in us has continued to fuel our imaginations giving us the courage to explore new depth and push boundaries. Your support continues to serve as a reminder that our dedication and our business ethics resonates deeply with you. For that, we are beyond grateful.