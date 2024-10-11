Boruboru Sushi closing at Emory Point after eight years

Boruboru Sushi is closing later this month after eight years in the Emory Point development.
The closure was announced on the restaurant’s Instagram account. The last day of service will be Oct. 30. A reason for the closure was not provided.
We are writing this letter filled with gratitude, love, and utmost appreciation for each and everyone of you,” the statement reads. “Your unwavering commitment to Boruboru has brought immense joy and inspiration to us. Your generosity and ongoing and ongoing support has allowed us to continue to create and share our passion with all of you. Your trust in us has continued to fuel our imaginations giving us the courage to explore new depth and push boundaries. Your support continues to serve as a reminder that our dedication and our business ethics resonates deeply with you. For that, we are beyond grateful.
It has truly been our privilege to serve this community for the past eight years, witnessing the growth and success, as well as sharing the challenges together. Your loyalty and trust has been the cornerstone of our success. We have been privileged to serve you and it has been our honor to have you as our valued customers.
While this chapter is closing, we hope that our path may cross again in the future. Please accept our heartfelt thanks for being more than just a customer. We will cherish the memories and the relationships we have built.
The statement encourages customers to continue to patronize the restaurant through October and to visit the other Boruboru location in Tallahassee, Florida.
Boruboru opened in 2016 at 1568 Avenue Place with a menu of poke bowls and burritos, sushi and ramen.
Emory Point is home to several other food and beverage concepts including the General Muir, Sri Thai Kitchen and Schoolhouse Brewery. The development has seen several closures in the past few years, including Desta Ethiopian Kitchen, Marcello’s, Tin Lizzy’s Cantina and Paradise Biryani Pointe.
