Paya Thai to take over Redbird space in Westside Provisions District

A new restaurant from veteran Atlanta restaurateurs is set to open soon in the Westside Provisions District development in west Midtown.

Paya Thai will open Oct. 8 at 1198 Howell Mill Road in the former Redbird space, Atlanta Business Chronicle reported and a representative for Westside Provisions District confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The eatery comes from Alex Kinjo, who owns several metro Atlanta restaurants including MF Sushi, Yakitori Kona and Kinjo Room, and the team behind Brookwood Hills restaurant Osha Thai Sushi Galleria.