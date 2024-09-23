Paya Thai to take over Redbird space in Westside Provisions District

A new restaurant from veteran Atlanta restaurateurs is set to open soon in the Westside Provisions District development in west Midtown.
Paya Thai will open Oct. 8 at 1198 Howell Mill Road in the former Redbird space, Atlanta Business Chronicle reported and a representative for Westside Provisions District confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The eatery comes from Alex Kinjo, who owns several metro Atlanta restaurants including MF Sushi, Yakitori Kona and Kinjo Room, and the team behind Brookwood Hills restaurant Osha Thai Sushi Galleria.
The name Paya “is associated with Thai royalty, nobility, and a sense of higher status,” a representative for the restaurant said in an email. Paya Thai’s head chef previously cooked for the royal Thai family.
The restaurant will be walk-in only for the first month, with plans to accept reservations at a later date. Opening hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.-Fridays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays.
Chef Zeb Stevenson and his business partner Ross Jones closed Redbird in early 2023 after nearly four years in operation. Prior to that, the space was home to acclaimed restaurant Bacchanalia, which moved to a nearby location in 2017.
Other food and beverage concepts at Westside Provisions District include Ford Fry concepts Little Sparrow, Bar Blanc and Marcel; Taqueria del Sol; Forza Storico; and West Egg Cafe.
