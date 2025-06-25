Food & Dining
Food & Dining

Monday Night Brewing expansion timed to open alongside new Beltline segment

The Grove replaces the original taproom, which will become a private event space.
Monday Night - The Grove
Monday Night - The Grove
Monday Night - The Grove
Monday Night - The Grove
Monday Night - The Grove
1 / 5
The exterior of the Grove, a new indoor/outdoor space at Monday Night Brewing in West Midtown. (Courtesy of Monday Night Brewing)
By
1 hour ago

Monday Night Brewing is adding a new taproom and expansive outdoor space to its original West Midtown location.

The new space, called the Grove, is located along a forthcoming section of the Atlanta Beltline’s Northwest Trail. Both are scheduled to open in August.

The Grove will expand the brewery’s footprint with an indoor/outdoor space that will largely replace the current taproom at the end of Trabert Avenue. The original taproom will be used for private events and production of the brewery’s craft beers and seltzers.

ExploreAtlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion

“The Grove brings new life and a fresh start to the Monday Night Brewing space that started it all,” co-founder Joel Iverson said in prepared statement. “Thirteen years ago, we moved into an abandoned warehouse on a dead-end street and created an inviting taproom amidst a beer production space. West Midtown has been our home ever since, so we want this to be an everyday experience — a space to connect with friends, meet new people and enjoy fresh beer, great food and good vibes.”

The Grove will be adjacent to a new Beltline section that will provide a pedestrian path between Northside Drive and Howell Mill Road. It will also mark Monday Night Brewing’s second taproom and outdoor space alongside the Beltline; the Garage is located on the trail’s southwest section in the Lee & White District in West End.

“When we see businesses like Monday Night Brewing expanding along the Beltline, it is another proof point that the business ecosystem we’re creating around the corridor is doing what it’s supposed to do,” said Kelvin Collins, Atlanta Beltline vice president of economic development, in a press statement.

The Grove will add more than just square footage to the original Monday Night facility. The new space will include a 7,400-square-foot indoor taproom that also serves cocktails, along with more than 17,000 square feet of outdoor space featuring a patio, fire pits and native shade trees. Thirty taps will serve the widest selection of Monday Night beverages among any of the brewery’s six locations in the Southeast.

ExploreMore metro Atlanta restaurant openings & closings

The Grove will also have an amphitheater-style area for live music and performances, two Italian pizza ovens and a 20-foot outdoor TV.

Monday Night will also begin opening in the morning to offer coffee, pastries and breakfast sandwiches.

The brewery is promising “ample free parking” between three lots, according to a news release.

Monday Night’s expansion also means new jobs with the brewery; the company will host a hiring fair at the Trabert Avenue location in July.

ExploreAround the world in 63 dishes

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter and restaurant critic for the Food & Dining team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on food and restaurants, he joined the AJC full-time in January 2021, first covering breaking news. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

A development with a collection of restaurants and other tenants is envisioned in what is currently a grassy area with concrete walkways called International Plaza. (John Spink/AJC 2023)

Credit: John Spink/AJC

New site being studied for restaurants next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

A development with a collection of restaurants is envisioned between Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Georgia World Congress Center.

Electric Hospitality operations VP departs for growing restaurant group

Chef Joseph Schafer will join the team behind Bovino After Dark and Seventh House where he'll bring operational savvy to a group in its startup phase.

50 years after ‘Save the Fox,’ historic preservation still spotty

When it comes to historic preservation, Atlanta is batting around .500.

The Latest

Vickery's Blueberry Sunrise. (Courtesy of Benjamin Hunsinger/Vickery's Bar & Grill)

Credit: Handout

RECIPE

Vickery’s Bar & Grill updates the classic gimlet with its Blueberry Sunrise

RECIPE

Chill out with this no-cook Vietnamese noodle bowl recipe

Doughnut Dollies in Marietta closes after a decade

Featured

Bumper to bumper traffic travels northbound on the I-85 just past the I-285 overpass, also known as Spaghetti Junction, in Doraville. In late May and June of this year, several drivers have pulled out weapons and fired guns at other motorists on metro Atlanta roadways. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta road rage: Routine drives can quickly turn violent, experts say

‘Power mad’: Why a far-right Georgia GOP faction is splintering

Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.

Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says

Social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul said much of the $39 million he paid to buy a massive South Georgia property in April came from fighting Mike Tyson