“The Grove brings new life and a fresh start to the Monday Night Brewing space that started it all,” co-founder Joel Iverson said in prepared statement. “Thirteen years ago, we moved into an abandoned warehouse on a dead-end street and created an inviting taproom amidst a beer production space. West Midtown has been our home ever since, so we want this to be an everyday experience — a space to connect with friends, meet new people and enjoy fresh beer, great food and good vibes.”

The Grove will be adjacent to a new Beltline section that will provide a pedestrian path between Northside Drive and Howell Mill Road. It will also mark Monday Night Brewing’s second taproom and outdoor space alongside the Beltline; the Garage is located on the trail’s southwest section in the Lee & White District in West End.

“When we see businesses like Monday Night Brewing expanding along the Beltline, it is another proof point that the business ecosystem we’re creating around the corridor is doing what it’s supposed to do,” said Kelvin Collins, Atlanta Beltline vice president of economic development, in a press statement.

The Grove will add more than just square footage to the original Monday Night facility. The new space will include a 7,400-square-foot indoor taproom that also serves cocktails, along with more than 17,000 square feet of outdoor space featuring a patio, fire pits and native shade trees. Thirty taps will serve the widest selection of Monday Night beverages among any of the brewery’s six locations in the Southeast.

The Grove will also have an amphitheater-style area for live music and performances, two Italian pizza ovens and a 20-foot outdoor TV.

Monday Night will also begin opening in the morning to offer coffee, pastries and breakfast sandwiches.

The brewery is promising “ample free parking” between three lots, according to a news release.

Monday Night’s expansion also means new jobs with the brewery; the company will host a hiring fair at the Trabert Avenue location in July.

