Motorboat opens in Poncey-Highland and more Atlanta restaurant news

Other than the bread and a couple of cold cuts, almost everything is made in-house at Motorboat, from the olive tapenade on the Muffaletta to the slow-roasted chuck roast on the Chicago Italian beef.

Open daily from 11 a.m.-midnight, Motorboat’s menu offers soups including an African nut stew and basil cream of tomato; salads such as bowtie pasta and Caesar pasta salad; and small plates like white bean hummus and lamb meatballs.

But the eatery’s speciality is sandwiches, and the menu features about a dozen, including honey roasted pork on pain de mie; the Rachel, made with shaved turkey breast, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on rye; and a veggie sandwich with roasted eggplant, red peppers and zucchini topped with white bean hummus, cashew cheese and French dressing on sourdough bread.

The full bar features a cocktail list with selections like the Smoke on the Water with bourbon, amarao, vermouth and bitters and Burn the Sails, Catalfo’s favorite, made with Herradura Repo tequila, Creme de Cassis, jalapeño, lime and ginger beer.

Within the next few weeks, Motorboat will extend its hours until 2 a.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and will introduce a late night menu with a handful of popular items from the regular menu and the addition of several breakfast options including French toast and egg dishes. The restaurant offers counter service, table service, takeout and delivery.

Motorboat is more than five years in the making, with Catalfo initially announcing plans for the restaurant in 2019 at 752 Ponce de Leon Ave. Cartel Properties, the owners of the former 8Arm building, have extended a lease for at least three years. Catalfo considers the location a “proof of concept,” with the plan to open Motorboat in other areas.

Catalfo said he completely modified the building, which has seating for about 90 guests (a small area for outdoor seating will be added in the coming weeks).

“It feels like a boathouse,” he said of Motorboat, which is named as a bod to his love of fishing and boating. “It’s light, bright and airy, with a happy vibe.”

The logo, a picture of a 1950s-style pinup model holding a sandwich, has a nostalgic vibe, as does the decor inside the restaurant, including a picture of Marilyn Monroe in a green paisley top and skirt.

In the next few months, customers will be able to buy Paisley Waves, a line of chips and dips at the restaurant.

Kentucky-based chain Biscuit Belly, which has one metro Atlanta location in Acworth, plans to bring as many as five new locations to the Atlanta area with the signing of a new development deal. Alpharetta, Marietta, Woodstock, Brookhaven, Buford, and Sandy Springs are being targeted for the new eateries.

Grind Time Coffee has closed in the Halidom food hall in Woodland Hills, according to a post on the business’ Instagram account.

Zama Mexican Cuisine & Margarita Bar is set to open soon at 2630 Holcomb Bridge Road in Alpharetta in the former Taco Mac space, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant will join other Zama locations in Marietta, Smyrna and Kennesaw.

