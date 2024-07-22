Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co. opening first standalone restaurant at Colony Square

Becker said the plan has always been to franchise the Tandoori Pizza and Wings concept, with ensuring its success in a food hall as the first step.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

“We were able to test to find out what worked and didn’t work, and know what we were capable of doing,” she said. “But now we need to show that we have free-standing capabilities.”

The free-standing, counter service Tandoori Pizza and Wings will offer the same menu as the food stall, with a variety of Indian-inspired pizzas such as chili paneer and tandoori chicken; wings with sauces including spicy mango chili and habanero lemon pepper tandoori; bowls; and dishes like masala fries and samosas.

Becker said the larger space will allow for the addition of more wing and pizza options, as well new dishes. Also new for the stand-alone location: alcoholic beverages including cocktails, beer and wine, as well as nonalcoholic options.

In addition, the space will be home to Bhojanic Market, an area with coolers and freezers offering grab-and-go items including frozen meals, samosas, curries, spices, marinades, sauces and dry goods. Bhojanic is Becker’s former restaurant, which had locations in Decatur and Buckhead, and the name under which she still offers catering services.

Explore Intown Atlanta restaurant news

Credit: Courtesy of Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co. Credit: Courtesy of Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co.

A few months post-opening, the team also hopes to introduce interactive events such as quarterly cooking classes.

Becker said changes to the 45-seat interior will be mostly cosmetic, with the goal to create a “clean and modern” vibe, complete with televisions showing sporting events.

In addition to Tandoori Pizza and Wings and catering in metro Atlanta, Becker is also set to open Bhojanic Social Club, an event space and market in her current home of Evergreen, Colorado.

Politan Row at Colony Square has undergone several changes in the past few weeks. Sahirah Kebab and Curry replaced Tandoori Pizza and Wings, while Delilah’s Everyday Soul replaced Federal Burger. Other food hall tenants include Pretty Little Tacos, Zaddy’s, Luca’s Brooklyn Pizzeria and Don Fausto’s.

Other stand-alone food and beverage concepts at Politan Row, which is owned and operated by North American Properties, include Holeman & Finch, Serena Pastificio, 5Church, Sukoshi and Rumi’s Kitchen.

Explore The ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.