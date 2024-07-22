Food & Dining

Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co. opening first standalone restaurant at Colony Square

Chili paneer pizza is one of several Indian-inspired pizzas on the menu at Tandoori Pizza and Wings. / Courtesy of Tandoori Pizza and Wings

By
30 minutes ago

Three years after opening as a stall in the Politan Row at Colony Square food hall in Midtown, Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co. is set to open as a stand-alone restaurant in the same development this fall.

Chef Archna Becker decided to close the 128-square-foot stall earlier this month to take over the 2,528-square-foot space formerly occupied by Moe’s Southwest Grill across from Chick-fil-A.

“Politan Row was a great place to launch a new concept, but we outgrew the space,” Becker told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co., which also has a location in the Politan Row at Ashford Lane food hall in Dunwoody. “We were looking for a bigger location, and when this became available, we jumped on it. The timing all worked out.”

Becker said the plan has always been to franchise the Tandoori Pizza and Wings concept, with ensuring its success in a food hall as the first step.

Archna Becker, of Tandoori Pizza & Wing Co. during the introduction of Politan Row food hall at Colony Square in 2021. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Chris Hunt

“We were able to test to find out what worked and didn’t work, and know what we were capable of doing,” she said. “But now we need to show that we have free-standing capabilities.”

The free-standing, counter service Tandoori Pizza and Wings will offer the same menu as the food stall, with a variety of Indian-inspired pizzas such as chili paneer and tandoori chicken; wings with sauces including spicy mango chili and habanero lemon pepper tandoori; bowls; and dishes like masala fries and samosas.

Becker said the larger space will allow for the addition of more wing and pizza options, as well new dishes. Also new for the stand-alone location: alcoholic beverages including cocktails, beer and wine, as well as nonalcoholic options.

In addition, the space will be home to Bhojanic Market, an area with coolers and freezers offering grab-and-go items including frozen meals, samosas, curries, spices, marinades, sauces and dry goods. Bhojanic is Becker’s former restaurant, which had locations in Decatur and Buckhead, and the name under which she still offers catering services.

Samosas and Indian-inspired wings are on the menu at Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co. at Colony Square. / Courtesy of Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co.

Credit: Courtesy of Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co.

A few months post-opening, the team also hopes to introduce interactive events such as quarterly cooking classes.

Becker said changes to the 45-seat interior will be mostly cosmetic, with the goal to create a “clean and modern” vibe, complete with televisions showing sporting events.

In addition to Tandoori Pizza and Wings and catering in metro Atlanta, Becker is also set to open Bhojanic Social Club, an event space and market in her current home of Evergreen, Colorado.

Politan Row at Colony Square has undergone several changes in the past few weeks. Sahirah Kebab and Curry replaced Tandoori Pizza and Wings, while Delilah’s Everyday Soul replaced Federal Burger. Other food hall tenants include Pretty Little Tacos, Zaddy’s, Luca’s Brooklyn Pizzeria and Don Fausto’s.

Other stand-alone food and beverage concepts at Politan Row, which is owned and operated by North American Properties, include Holeman & Finch, Serena Pastificio, 5Church, Sukoshi and Rumi’s Kitchen.

