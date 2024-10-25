The menu, created by Painted Hospitality’s executive chef Thomas Collins, offers sharable items (tempura mushrooms, warm crab dip, loaded nachos); salads (iceberg wedge, kale Caesar); bowls (tuna poke and hibachi with vegetables, rice and yum yum sauce); and “nostalgic” sandwiches (tuna melt, meatball sub, shrimp po’boy).

The “frites and baskets” section features dishes served with hand-cut fries, including airline chicken and beer battered cod; and baskets like chili cheese dogs or soy ginger tofu nuggets served with fries, a salad or chips. Designed for larger groups, the $110 Painted Plateau combines all four frites options into one shareable tower.

Weekend brunch includes items like pancakes, a fried green tomato BLT and hangover tacos stuffed with scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado, crema, pico de gallo and cotija cheese.

The bar program features cocktails from beverage director Julian Goglia; a wine list curated by Amick, who is also an advanced sommelier and certified wine educator; and a beer list selected by director of operations Robert Nonemaker, also a certified cicerone and sommelier.

The Painted Park main interior space includes two dining and lounge areas, a brass-topped bar that spans the length of the original floor plan, a dance floor and a floating DJ booth. There is also an upper level patio. About 10,000 square feet between the interior and exterior spaces, Painted Park has a much smaller footprint than Amick’s other concepts, but “it’s so much more compartmentalized because of the two-story floor plan,” Amick said. “There’s so many different experiences, vibes and nooks and crannies throughout the venue.”

A 1,000-square-foot addition known as the Solarium was built on the rear of the building, overlooking the Eastside Beltline trail. The space has its own bar known as the “mirror bar,” a backlit onyx bar with a mirror that was a backdrop piece at Parish. Seating options include couches, banquettes and club chairs around a gas fireplace. Eight double-hung windows allow the room to be flooded with natural light, Amick said.

Though the interior was renovated to add a new staircase and a better traffic flow, many elements were kept intact, including the building’s original brick walls and tin roof.

“We go for the ‘wow’ factor designs at all of our locations ... but this is the most designed space that we’ve done,” Amick said. “There’s so many different patterns, leathers, upholsteries, fabrics and art. I think it’s one of the sexiest spaces in the city of Atlanta.”

A covered lower-level patio was also added off of the gaming parlor, a wood paneled-space filled with rec room-style games like Skee-Ball, darts, Ping-Pong and table shuffleboard. Board games, card games and dice games can be loaned out for free from a built-in bay.

Parish’s former parking lot was transformed into Park, which Amick describes as a “secret garden-esque, New England-style green space. We have a ‘Great Gatsby’-style hedgeline that’s just enough so you can see the hustle and bustle on the Beltline, but it also creates enough privacy” for Painted Park patrons.

Food and beverages can be ordered at a Southern-style white gazebo bar, and guests can gather around firepits while watching sporting events on outdoor TVs. A walkway connects Park, which seats about 85 guests, to the lower-level balcony of Painted Park.

The opening of Painted Park marks a homecoming of sorts for Amick, who managed Parish for several years before it closed in 2021. The restaurant was part of the Concentrics Restaurants group owned and operated by Amick’s father, Bob Amick.

During his time at Parish, Amick worked with several people who are now part of the team at Painted Park, including Collins, who was then a sous chef; Jessica Rucco, director of service and hospitality who was then a server; and Nonemaker, who was then a busser. Parish is also where Stallworth did his management training prior to the opening of Painted Pin in 2014.

“When I was at Parish, the Beltline was just an idea,” Amick said. “To be able to come and put my own spin on this building that I always loved is really special. We couldn’t be more excited to come back here.”

Painted Park’s opening hours are 5 p.m.-midnight Mondays-Thursdays, 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays, 11-2 a.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays. The outdoor greenspace closes at 9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and at 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

240 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta. 678-705-2912, paintedparkatl.com

