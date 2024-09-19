Food & Dining

Elsewhere Brewing to close both locations in late October

Elsewhere Brewing's setup at the Beacon complex in Grant Park includes a patio. (Courtesy of Elsewhere Brewing Co.)

Credit: Dessa Lohrey

Credit: Dessa Lohrey

Elsewhere Brewing's setup at the Beacon complex in Grant Park includes a patio. (Courtesy of Elsewhere Brewing Co.)
1 hour ago

The owners of Atlanta’s Elsewhere Brewing announced they will close both of the brewery’s locations on Oct. 28.

Husband and wife Sam and Sara Kazmer opened Elsewhere at 1039 Grant St. SE in the Beacon development in Grant Park in October 2020. A second location, known as the Greenhouse, debuted in October 2023 at 950 West Marietta St. NW in the Westside Paper development.

In a statement shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Kazmers acknowledged the brewery’s “valiant four-year effort to maintain operations,” and noted that Elsewhere is for sale.

“The decision to cease operations comes as a result of continued financial challenges,” the statement said. “Additionally, the brewery is available for sale as part of this transition. Despite dedicated efforts and community support, the economic landscape in Atlanta has proven to be exceptionally challenging for small businesses like Elsewhere.

The founders express gratitude for the loyal patrons, dedicated team members, and supportive community that have made their journey meaningful. Reflecting on their time in the industry, Sam and Sara acknowledge the unpredictable nature of entrepreneurship and the inherent risks involved. While the decision to close Elsewhere’s taprooms was a difficult one, they remain optimistic about the future and are eager to explore new opportunities that align with their personal and professional goals.”

Elsewhere Brewing's Josh Watterson (left) and Sara and Sam Kazmer recently opened a second location in West Midtown called The Greenhouse. (Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Townsend

Credit: Bob Townsend

The Kazmers encouraged guests to continue to patronize both locations until the closure “with the hope of providing additional financial support to team members as they transition to new career paths.”

Both of Elsewhere’s taprooms will host their final Oktoberfest celebration this weekend. The Grant Park location will feature food specials through the weekend and live music and other activities on Sept. 22, while the Greenhouse will offer live music and special beers Sept. 21, an Oktoberfest tasting experience Sept. 24 and themed crafts Sept. 25.

Sam Kazmer is a metro Atlanta native and West Point grad, who was medically retired from the Army after a debilitating parachuting accident. Sara Kazmer’s background is in marketing and hospitality, and she’s worked at several breweries, including Halfway Crooks in Atlanta.

As a prelude to opening Elsewhere, the Kazmers embarked on a year-and-a-half beer tour through North America, South America and Europe, with the goal of learning more about the kind of brewery they wanted to open.

“We wanted to elevate the taproom setting, and get away from the warehouse vibe, and make it a more comfortable place, where people could hang out, and have good food to eat with their beer,” Sara told the AJC in 2020.

Elsewhere Brewing's second location, called The Greenhouse, features a cozy atmosphere with house plants and vinyl records spinning behind the bar. (Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Townsend

Credit: Bob Townsend

Elsewhere’s core beer offerings included Viridity, a West Coast IPA; Idol, a cream-style ale; Carouse, a European-style Pilsner; and Vaunted, a New England-style IPA. Specialty beers included a Hefeweizen and Black Iris, an Imperial stout. an American pale ale, a German hefeweizen, a peach saison, and two lagers. Most of the fermentation at the Greenhouse revolved around mixed-culture fermentation, including lambic-inspired beers.

The Grant Park location’s food menu includes quirky dishes like empa-nachos, tortilla chips topped with cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, and spicy chicken empanada filling, as well as more standard pub fare including fish and chips, chicken wings and burgers.

Elsewhere’s closure announcement comes just weeks after Eventide, another brewery located at the Beacon, shuttered after a decade.

Elsewhere Idol Cream-Style Ale is the brewery's newest year-round beer. / Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Metro Atlanta’s beer scene has been hard hit over the past two years, with many other breweries closing their doors including Orpheus, Second Self, Anderby Brewing, Blackberry Farms Brewery, Burnt Hickory Brewing, the East Lake location of Hippin Hops, the Buckhead location of Iron Hill Brewing and Kettlerock Brewing. In addition, Scofflaw Brewing, which has several locations in Georgia, will no longer move forward with a previously planned location in Buckhead.

Pontoon Brewing reopened its original Sandy Springs location after a brief closure, though its Tucker taproom known as the Lodge remains closed. Arches Brewing closed its original Hapeville location earlier this year, and has since reopened in the Atlanta Utility Works development in East Point.

Many people in and close to the brewing industry cite Georgias restrictive beer laws in part for the spate of closures.

“Breweries in neighboring Southeastern states can self-distribute beer to retailers, ship directly to consumers and do a host of other things that Georgia brewers can’t do. And that’s hurting small breweries here in a big way,” AJC beer writer Bob Townsend wrote in a 2023 story on the state of Georgia beer.

