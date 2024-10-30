Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Courtesy of the Imprints Courtesy of the Imprints

The menu features fresh, cured and tinned seafood, charcuterie and cheeses, meat and rice dishes and pintxos, or bite-sized snacks. Expect offerings like artichoke spread with bread and almonds, open-faced sandwiches, patatas bravas, croquetas, garlic-crusted little gems and larger plates such as lamb with olives and seasonal paellas. Curated tapas boxes will also be available to-go.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Courtesy of the Imprints Courtesy of the Imprints

Jose Pereiro, previously the beverage director for Storico Fresco, will lead the bar with an emphasis on Spanish cava, wines and local and Spanish beers. Guests can sip on classic cocktails with a Spanish spin, like the Mercado Sour with pisco, raspberry liqueur, amontillado and lemon and egg white; the Adonis with sweet vermouth and amontillado sherry; and the Albarizas with elderflower liqueur, ginger beer and Tio Pepe Palomino Fino sherry.

The space will have lime washed walls, Spanish and Ziellege tiles, reclaimed wood, stained glass and greens, blues and pinks.

Courtesy of the Imprints Courtesy of the Imprints

Later this year, La Metro will introduce a “Tapamakase” experience, according to a news release. Guests will be able to book a chefs table for four with an omakase-style tapas menu.

Santiago has been a fixture on the Atlanta dining scene for more than a decade after he first opened Pura Vida, his now-shuttered Poncey-Highland restaurant. During his tenure there, he was named a James Beard Foundation Best Chef Southeast semifinalist three times, and he appeared as a “Top Chef” contestant.

El Burro Pollo, his food stall at the Collective at Coda in Midtown, closed this summer after about four years of operation.

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.

The more than 20 other food and beverage concepts at five-building, three-million-square-foot mixed-use development Ponce City Market, include Atrium, Ton Ton, Umbrella Bar, LaRayia’s Bodega, Pancake Social and Bibi. Boom Boom Bao, Lime Tiger and Uwu Asian Dessert Co. from the team behind Vietvana Boom Boom Bao, Lime Tiger and Uwu Asian Dessert Co.

Check out the La Metro menu below.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. lametroatl.com

Courtesy of La Metro Courtesy of La Metro

Courtesy of La Metro Courtesy of La Metro

Courtesy of La Metro Courtesy of La Metro

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.