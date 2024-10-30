Food & Dining
Food & Dining

Get a taste of Spain at Hector Santiago’s new Ponce City Market spot La Metro

Chef Hector Santiago’s latest concept will bring tapas and Spanish-inspired cocktails to the Central Food Hall.
Chef Hector Santiago's tapas bar La Metro opens Wednesday in Ponce City Market.

Courtesy of the Imprints

Courtesy of the Imprints

Chef Hector Santiago's tapas bar La Metro opens Wednesday in Ponce City Market. (Courtesy of the Imprints)
By
33 minutes ago

Tapas bar La Metro opens today at Ponce City Market.

La Metro will be chef Hector Santiago’s second Ponce City Market concept, alongside sandwich bar El Super Pan (which also has a location at the Battery at Truist Park). The eatery took over the former Biltong Bar space in the Central Food Hall near Atrium and Spiller Park Coffee.

Inspired by Santiago’s love for Spanish cuisine, wine and culture, La Metro channels “the liveliness and energy of Spanish cities like Madrid, León, Barcelona and Bilbao,” according to a news release. Each day’s menu will feature a variety of small bites displayed from behind a glass partition at the counter. Guests can order at the counter and snag a seat at one of the high-top tables or in the Central Food Hall according to a news release. Eight bar seats will also be available.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
Chef Hector Santiago's tapas bar La Metro opens Wednesday in Ponce City Market.

Courtesy of the Imprints

icon to expand image

Courtesy of the Imprints

The menu features fresh, cured and tinned seafood, charcuterie and cheeses, meat and rice dishes and pintxos, or bite-sized snacks. Expect offerings like artichoke spread with bread and almonds, open-faced sandwiches, patatas bravas, croquetas, garlic-crusted little gems and larger plates such as lamb with olives and seasonal paellas. Curated tapas boxes will also be available to-go.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings
Chef Hector Santiago's tapas bar La Metro opens Wednesday at Ponce City Market.

Courtesy of the Imprints

icon to expand image

Courtesy of the Imprints

Jose Pereiro, previously the beverage director for Storico Fresco, will lead the bar with an emphasis on Spanish cava, wines and local and Spanish beers. Guests can sip on classic cocktails with a Spanish spin, like the Mercado Sour with pisco, raspberry liqueur, amontillado and lemon and egg white; the Adonis with sweet vermouth and amontillado sherry; and the Albarizas with elderflower liqueur, ginger beer and Tio Pepe Palomino Fino sherry.

The space will have lime washed walls, Spanish and Ziellege tiles, reclaimed wood, stained glass and greens, blues and pinks.

Chef Hector Santiago's tapas bar La Metro opens Wednesday at Ponce City Market.

Courtesy of the Imprints

icon to expand image

Courtesy of the Imprints

Later this year, La Metro will introduce a “Tapamakase” experience, according to a news release. Guests will be able to book a chefs table for four with an omakase-style tapas menu.

Santiago has been a fixture on the Atlanta dining scene for more than a decade after he first opened Pura Vida, his now-shuttered Poncey-Highland restaurant. During his tenure there, he was named a James Beard Foundation Best Chef Southeast semifinalist three times, and he appeared as a “Top Chef” contestant.

El Burro Pollo, his food stall at the Collective at Coda in Midtown, closed this summer after about four years of operation.

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.

The more than 20 other food and beverage concepts at five-building, three-million-square-foot mixed-use development Ponce City Market, include Atrium, Ton Ton, Umbrella Bar, LaRayia’s Bodega, Pancake Social and Bibi. Boom Boom Bao, Lime Tiger and Uwu Asian Dessert Co. from the team behind Vietvana Boom Boom Bao, Lime Tiger and Uwu Asian Dessert Co.

Check out the La Metro menu below.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. lametroatl.com

The menu from chef Hector Santiago's newest concept, tapas bar La Metro.

Courtesy of La Metro

icon to expand image

Courtesy of La Metro

The menu from chef Hector Santiago's newest concept, tapas bar La Metro.

Courtesy of La Metro

icon to expand image

Courtesy of La Metro

The menu from chef Hector Santiago's newest concept, tapas bar La Metro.

Courtesy of La Metro

icon to expand image

Courtesy of La Metro

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Courtesy of Cantina Laredo

Cantina Laredo opens at Hartsfield-Jackson and more Atlanta restaurant news
Placeholder Image

Handout

Feel like pizza? Try one of these 11 new metro Atlanta restaurants
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman

Here are the 2024 Atlanta Michelin Guide restaurant winners
Placeholder Image

Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Krista Slater

Mixing fall cocktails with a Southern feel8m ago
Lentils and chicken sausage make a pulse-quickening supper 21m ago
Throw one-of-a-kind parties with panache49m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Special

Candidates in this new majority-Black district in Georgia say campaign ads are racist and...
Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB