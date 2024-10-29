During a sit-down in the courtyard, Purdy offered his theory of the four things needed to make it in the craft beer business nowadays.

Explore Beer and cocktail news

Courtesy of Chris Rank Courtesy of Chris Rank

“You have to have good beer to start with,” he said. “The beer has to be the star of the show. You have to have a good outdoor space. You have to have some food program beyond the food truck rotation. And you have to have gotten past having only beer.”

To that end, Wild Heaven started offering wine at its other locations, with it accounting for 10% of the brewery’s total beverage sales.

At Toco Hill, Wild Heaven will offer more cocktails than at any of the other locations, including Fox Brothers Frozen Orange Drink on tap.

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Courtesy of Chris Rank Courtesy of Chris Rank

Food is also an important component to the success of Wild Heaven. In addition to Fox Bros., the brewery partnered with Taqueria El Tesoro at the West End location and Ginsberg’s Refresher, a concept from chef Todd Ginsberg, at Wild Heaven Avondale.

“That’s sort of the model now,” Purdy said. “Part of it was understanding what we were even allowed to do in Georgia. That was a long fraught exploration. But it feels like we have all the things that we’re aloud to do now. This is the first time we’ve created something new with all of that in mind.”

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Courtesy of Chris Rank Courtesy of Chris Rank

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q — which has four other metro Atlanta locations — serves a full menu of smoked meats, sandwiches, and sides at the new Toco Hills location. Classics include chicken fried ribs, Texas fries and the Texecutioner sandwich, stacked with chopped beef and smoked jalapeño cheddar sausage; new snacks include Buffalo cheddar pork rinds and chicken fried mushroom sticks.

Explore The ultimate guide to barbecue in metro Atlanta

Courtesy of Chris Rank Courtesy of Chris Rank

The Wild Heaven partners took a first peek at Toco Hill in 2021, but weren’t quite ready to take the plunge. They signed the lease in early 2023 and got started on the project in early December.

“The idea of being in shopping center sounds completely weird, but you see this secret oasis back here and it doesn’t have that feel,” Purdy said. “What we’re trying to be here is the fun, easy, relaxed in what turns out to be a mature neighborhood but hasn’t had anything like this in a long time.”

The taproom features two bars with 12 taps each. Seven of those will be core beers from the Avondale location including Emergency Drinking Beer and Sunburst IPA, while four will be dedicated to beer brewed in Toco Hill. And as a tribute to the Fox Brothers’ Texas roots, the brewing team will make a version of Shiner Bock. Guests can place their orders for a food, beer and other drinks at a walk-up counter.

Courtesy of Chris Rank Courtesy of Chris Rank

The design of the Toco Hills location includes several repurposed items, including repurposed doors and a fireplace from Petite Auberge, and repurposed picnic tables from Kevin Gillespie’s Revival in the courtyard. The courtyard, which will offer live music on Friday nights and Saturday and Sunday afternoons, also features Adirondack chairs and wood barrels under two large trees adorned with string lighting.

As for the future of Wild Heaven, Purdy thinks there will be more breweries on the horizon.

“I don’t think we’re done. I think four or five are the right number for us,” he said. “We view a brewery as a place that’s the easiest, most relaxing place to meet up with friends. You’re not tied to a particular table like in a bar or restaurant. You can move around if you want. And we’re still about all the things we make.”

2929 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 404-941-7559, wildheavenbeer.com/toco-hills

Explore Regional Southern dining stories

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.