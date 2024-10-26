Cantina Laredo opens at Hartsfield-Jackson and more Atlanta restaurant news

The Atlanta location of Cantina Laredo joins locations at Dallas Love Field and two at DFW International Airport, as well as standalone restaurants in Arkansas, Florida, Minnesota, Missouri and Virginia.

A new wing of Concourse T opened at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in 2022, the first such gate expansion at the world’s busiest airport in a decade. Other recent food and beverage additions to the concourse include Southern National Market and Vino Volo.

*****

Bar Diver, a Korean-inspired bar in the Westside Paper development in west Midtown, is set to close Nov. 1, according to an announcement from owner Richard Tang on Instagram. Tang, who also owns Girl Diver in Reynoldstown and Char in Inman Park, opened Bar Diver in 2023 at 950 West Marietta St. Bar Diver will be the second of two food and beverage concepts to close in Westside Paper within five days, with Elsewhere Brewing closing on Oct. 28.

*****

Fire & Seoul, which dubs itself as Atlanta’s first wood-fired Korean barbecue restaurant, is now open in Duluth.

Located at 3616 Satellite Blvd, Fire & Seoul comes from the team behind ramen restaurant Okiboru.

Dishes on the menu include galbi jjim, braised short ribs in a soy sauce-based broth, infused with garlic, ginger; dino short ribs, Angus beef ribs grilled over an open wood fire, either marinated or unmarinated; and Applewood smoked pork belly.

*****

Ethiopian restaurant Chef Winnie’s is set to close Nov. 10 in the Clarkston Market development in Clarkston, according to a post on Instagram. Owner Woinshet Legesse Emory opened the restaurant in February 2024, three years after closing her first Clarkston location.

*****

Dog park-bar concept Drafty Dane is set to open Oct. 26 at 942 Roswell St. in Marietta.

*****

New food and beverage options will open by the end of the year at Perimeter Summit, the 83-acre mixed-use campus at 1001 Summit Blvd. NE in Brookhaven.

Little Gem will be located on the ground floor of Summit Two and will offer a variety of breakfast and lunch options and grab-and-go food, as well as indoor and outdoor dining space. Pizza Stop will serve food, drinks and a direct connection to the Green, Perimeter’s Summit’s central greenspace. Little Gem and Pizza Stop will join the existing Savi Market; a permanent food truck program with rotating cuisines; weekly pop-up chefs in Connect; Sip, a new coffee and cocktail cart; and an airstream trailer serving health-conscious coffee, smoothies and small bites.

The development, operated by JLL and Spear Street Capital, has thousands of square feet of office space and is home to a Hyatt Regency Hotel.

*****

Kirkwood zero-proof bottle shop Soberish will open a second 850-square-foot location Nov. 2 at 1277 Mado Loop in Serenbe, a wellness community in Chattahoochee Hills.

Founder Mehrnush Saadat, an entrepreneur with a background in law and real estate, will offer a range of zero-proof spirits, wines, beers, and aperitifs, as well as mints, gummies, beverages, chocolates, tinctures, body care and culinary products infused with CBD, THC, and other functional ingredients such as L-theanine, ashwagandha and functional mushrooms.

Glassware, barware and gifts will also be available for purchase.

*****

Paya Thai is now open in the Redbird space in the Westside Provisions District development. The eatery comes from Alex Kinjo, who owns several metro Atlanta restaurants including MF Sushi, Yakitori Kona and Kinjo Room, and the team behind Brookwood Hills restaurant Osha Thai Sushi Galleria. Read more here.

*****

Tandoori Pizza & Wing Co. has opened its first standalone restaurant at Colony Square. Read more here.

*****

College Park tapas restaurant and cocktail bar Aye Tea Ell will reopen 6 p.m.-midnight Thursdays-Saturdays after announcing its closure several weeks ago.

*****

Late-night cocktail bar Twisted Martini Cocktail Bar is set to open next month at 45 Satellite Blvd. in Suwanee, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Heavy metal bar Halford’s is now open in the former Corner Tavern space at 1174 Euclid Ave. NE in Little Five Points, Saporta Report reports. Look for more information in an upcoming AJC story.

*****

Decatur coffee shop Golden Drops Cafe is set to open a second location at the Michael C. Carlos Museum on Emory University’s campus, What Now Atlanta reports. It takes over the former Ebrik Coffee space.

*****

A juice shop called Nature’s Smoothie is set to open at 801 Church St. in Marietta, What Now Atlanta reports.

