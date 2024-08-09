Toastique to open in Midtown and more metro Atlanta restaurant news

Highlights includie smoked salmon toast with smoked pastrami salmon, herbed cream cheese spread, arugula, cucumber and capers on sourdough toast; PB Crunch Toast with peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, berry jam, granola, peanuts, honey and mint on walnut raisin toast; and Radiance a juice made with grapefruit, orange, blood orange, pineapple and basil.

The 1,790-square-foot restaurant offers counter service and seats 40 guests with a mixture of high-top and regular tables plus banquette seating. Design elements include glass tile, a green and blue color scheme, millwork, gold accents and live greenery, as well as pieces from local artists Taylor B. Douglas and G.W. Harper.

The Midtown location will be owned by franchisee Nicole Wiley, an Atlanta native and a retired officer from the U.S. Air Force and an aircraft engineer program assistant for the Federal Aviation Administration.

Toastique’s opening hours will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

*****

Smyrna Mexican restaurant Las Tejitas is opening a second location at 2090 Baker Road in Kennesaw.

*****

Several restaurants have closed in metro Atlanta over the past week, Tomorrow’s News Today reports, including Chando’s Tacos in Buckhead; the only metro Atlanta location of Italian chain Buca di Beppo in Alpharetta; a location of Atlanta-based restaurant chain J. Christopher’s in Peachtree Hills; the Cheshire Bridge location of Original Pancake House that had been open since 1989; and the west Midtown location of Ford Fry Tex-Mex restaurant Superica after about 18 months.

*****

Pop-up Mascago Tacos will take over the Tortuga y Chango restaurant space at 910 W. College Ave. in Decatur, Rough Draft Atlanta reports. Mascago owner Craig Headspeth began a residence out of the space about 10 months ago after Tortuga y Chango owners Alan Raines and Samantha Eaves announced they were converting their original Mexican seafood concept to a mezcal bar with pop-up residencies taking over the kitchen.

*****

Bella Amour Chocolates is set to open in the coming weeks inside the Municipal Market food hall and market on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Dog park and bar The Drafty Dane is set to open at 942 Roswell St. in Marietta, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

Hip-hop-themed potato eatery Loaded Potato Bar is set to open soon at 1087 Euclid Ave. NE in Little Five Point, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant closed its original location in Vinings last year after about three years.

