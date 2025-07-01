The Laundry Diner opened in mid-June in the former Rogers Laundry at the corner of East Anderson and Paulsen streets on Savannah’s east side, about a mile from Forsyth Park.

The new restaurant is owned by Liz and James Massey, the couple behind Two Tides Brewing Co., Third Wave Spirits and other businesses in Savannah’s Starland District. As reported in last month’s coastal dining roundup, Third Wave recently partnered with Decatur-based Murrell’s Row Spirits to create Citra Gin.

The team behind The Laundry Diner began chronicling the renovations to the historic two-story building in 2022. The regular social media updates fueled a flood of support in the opening weeks.

Chef Brian Fiasconaro’s menu features an ambitious mix of breakfast items, sandwiches, snacks, sides, larger plates and desserts.

The chicken sandwich includes a fried thigh, pimento cheese, chili crisp and honey on a bun from the bakery Sixby. The shrimp and grits has shrimp caught in Brunswick, cheese grits, chorizo and scallions. Diners can order large waffles for $3 each and choose from more than a dozen different toppings.

The restaurant is currently open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Eventually, it will add evening and late-night hours.

The Laundry Diner, 1401 Paulsen St., Savannah. 912-210-3825, thelaundrydiner.com

Joe & Vera’s now open on Broughton Street in Savannah

Tim Fitzgerald’s career as a bartender in New York City was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted his move to Savannah in 2020. Since then, he has worked at several establishments, including Circa 1875 and The Grey.

In mid-June, Fitzgerald opened Joe & Vera’s, a bar and restaurant named in honor of his late grandparents from Queens. The space has high ceilings and various design choices that encourage patrons to linger.

The house cocktails, priced at an inviting $10, include the Sunset Park with rye, peach brandy, dry vermouth and bitters. The Water Lily is made with gin, lemon, violet and Cointreau.

Chef James Kavanaugh’s menu offers shareable items like hamachi crudo and oysters with a choice of garnishes, as well as several larger dishes.

Vera’s Tea Sandwiches include mortadella, egg jam, confit tomato, mushroom conserva and milk bread from the Sixby. The housemade bread is served with mortadella, smoked butter and pickles.

Joe & Vera’s, 23 West Broughton St., Savannah. joeandveras.com

Auspicious Baking Co. expands with new restaurant Bread & Butter

Katie and Mark Bryant opened the first location of Auspicious Baking Co. in Sandfly in 2017. The long lines of customers and the expanding wholesale business soon prompted a search for a larger location to handle production.

“You can never plan for that reception,” Katie Bryant said about the early surge of support.

The Bryants looked at numerous properties, including one in Macon, but they ultimately bought a longtime restaurant space on Whitemarsh Island that had most recently been home to Paula Deen’s Creek House, which closed in 2023. The location along Turners Creek is about halfway between downtown Savannah and Tybee Island.

The couple already had a long-range goal to open a restaurant, but the acquisition of the former Creek House property accelerated their plans by about five years.

The bakery and cafe opened in early 2025, and the restaurant Bread & Butter held a soft opening in May. The Sandfly location remains open.

The menu at Bread & Butter, which is currently open for breakfast, brunch and lunch Wednesday through Sunday, includes breakfast plates, a BLT sandwich, a family-sized cinnamon roll, doughnuts fried to order, French toast and sourdough pancakes.

Bread & Butter general manager Jefferson O’Neal said that the restaurant has applied for an alcohol license and that dinner service will likely begin in 2026. He added that the space is also available for special events.

Bread & Butter at Auspicious Baking Co., 104 Bryan Woods Road, Savannah. auspiciousbakingco.com

Savannah Culinary Institute celebrates grand opening in downtown Savannah

Savannah Technical College held the official grand opening of the Savannah Culinary Institute on June 12.

The new state-of-the-art facility on West Bay Street will allow SCI to expand its culinary programs, while also bringing additional dining options to the heart of downtown Savannah.

The sprawling complex includes a full-service restaurant on the lower level and a retail cafe and bakery at street level. Large windows in the cafe allow patrons to see the students and faculty working in the kitchen.

The renovated 19th century building also has classrooms, meeting space and a demonstration kitchen, which can be rented for a variety of events.

The restaurant currently offers two-course and three-course prix fixe menus. Recent appetizers include fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese and a seafood fritter with arugula and lime aioli. Summer truffle gnocchi with grilled sweet corn, zucchini and lemon cream reduction was among the four entrees.

The cafe and bakery offers a variety of sandwiches, salads and pastries.

For the remainder of the summer semester, the restaurant will be open for lunch on July 8, 10, 22 and 24. The cafe will be open on those same days from noon to 1:30 p.m. For now, reservations are required and can be made by sending an email to SCIcooking@savannahtech.edu.

Robert Grant, Savannah Tech’s vice president for community and college relations, said that the restaurant and retail cafe will be expanding their services and hours throughout the upcoming academic terms.

Savannah Culinary Institute, 7 West Bay St., Savannah. 912-443-5792, Facebook: Savannah Culinary Institute

