“We are filled with gratitude and appreciation for all of our patrons and everyone who has supported and enjoyed our restaurant, and are grateful for the opportunity to have served the Decatur community,” the statement read in part.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Humberto Bermudez opened Boho115 to introduce Atlantans “to the wonders of tinned fish and seafood — specifically, the primo stuff from canner Espinaler that the Mexican native came to know during his four-year tenure running restaurants in Barcelona,” according to a 2022 review of the restaurant from Ligaya Figueras, senior food editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In addition to tinned fish, the menu featured a variety of ceviches, sashimis, tostadas and tacos and bowls served against a beachy backdrop including wood-paneled walls in varying shades of blue, wicker chairs and hanging plants.

Credit: Rebecca Carmen Credit: Rebecca Carmen

The drink menu offered beer, wine and cocktails including caiprinhas, pisco sours and margaritas.

A representative for Boho115 did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information on the closure.

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.