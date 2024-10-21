Food & Dining

Seafood restaurant Boho115 closes on the Decatur Square

An order of fried calamari brings shatteringly crisp squid deliciously seasoned with extra shakes of black pepper, served with a kicked up remoulade. Photo by Liane St. Clair

By
1 hour ago

Seafood restaurant Boho115 has closed in Decatur after less than three years.

Located in the former Square Pub space at 115 Sycamore St., the restaurant opened in March 2022 as “a casual coastal oasis on the historic Decatur Square,” according to a description on its website.

Boho115 was closed for “fall break” from Oct. 14-20, after which ownership decided to permanently close the restaurant, according to an Instagram post.

“We are filled with gratitude and appreciation for all of our patrons and everyone who has supported and enjoyed our restaurant, and are grateful for the opportunity to have served the Decatur community,” the statement read in part.

Humberto Bermudez opened Boho115 to introduce Atlantans “to the wonders of tinned fish and seafood — specifically, the primo stuff from canner Espinaler that the Mexican native came to know during his four-year tenure running restaurants in Barcelona,” according to a 2022 review of the restaurant from Ligaya Figueras, senior food editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In addition to tinned fish, the menu featured a variety of ceviches, sashimis, tostadas and tacos and bowls served against a beachy backdrop including wood-paneled walls in varying shades of blue, wicker chairs and hanging plants.

Counter seating on the third level of BOHO115 offers a view of Decatur Square. Photo by Rebecca Carmen

Credit: Rebecca Carmen

Credit: Rebecca Carmen

The drink menu offered beer, wine and cocktails including caiprinhas, pisco sours and margaritas.

A representative for Boho115 did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information on the closure.

