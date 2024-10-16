Food & Dining

Pisces lounge opens this week in former Sound Table space

Atlanta DJ Ree de la Vega will debut her lounge on Edgewood Avenue on Oct. 18
Ree De La Vega, who has taken over the lease of former restaurant and lounge The Sound Table, poses for a portrait in the space as it is renovated in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Ree De La Vega, who has taken over the lease of former restaurant and lounge The Sound Table, poses for a portrait in the space as it is renovated in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
By
34 minutes ago

An assortment of computer screens pressed against the front window marks the storefront of Atlanta DJ Ree de la Vega’s first lounge, Pisces. Above the door, the namesake astrology sign lights up in neon, beckoning curious patrons inside.

Pisces is set to open Friday in the former Sound Table venue at 483 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. The lounge will bring life back to the iconic space, which has been closed since 2020 due to the pandemic and later had an exterior wall collapse, leaving the building in shambles.

De la Vega is a popular Atlanta DJ and party promoter. She has appeared in Atlanta hot spots for over a decade including STK, Whiskey Blue, Noni’s and Department Store, and she developed a large following from her dance party at Pullman Yards, Chaka Khan Hacienda.

Pisces will be a much more intimate experience than Chaka Khan Hacienda, but it’s something De la Vega thinks Atlanta desires.

Ree De La Vega, who has taken over the lease of former restaurant and lounge The Sound Table, poses for a portrait in the space as it is renovated in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

“People want intimate spaces where they can bump into somebody more than once and have a conversation, and so the size was really, really important to me,” De la Vega said.

The floor-level club features a black tiled bar on one side, and the DJ booth is now in a small room on the far wall and outlined with neon lighting. It’s bracketed on either side by megaphone-style speakers from Void Acoustic.

They didn’t want to take anything away from Sound Table, she said, but “we did want to make it feel like ours.”

Atlanta DJ Ree de la Vega opens Pisces, a new lounge in the former Sound Table space on Edgewood Avenue, Friday.

Credit: Olivia Wakim

icon to expand image

Credit: Olivia Wakim

The upstairs restaurant, which will open in a few months, will have an airy feel with chrome and light wood.

The full bar will offer classic club cocktails as well as nonalcoholic options including White Label Yerba Mate, a beverage company out of Brooklyn, Climbing Kites THC-infused canned drinks and Sailor Moon, Hello Kitty and Pokemon-inspired sodas.

De la Vega wants Pisces to feel fun and open to anyone, even those who aren’t into DJ culture. There won’t be a dress code — people can wear anything from sweatpants to dresses, she said.

“Those are the two main things for me,” De la Vega said. “No one ever feels like they’re not dressed right to come, and people know that you don’t have to come here in mind of getting drunk.”

Atlanta DJ Ree de la Vega opens Pisces, a new lounge in the former Sound Table space on Edgewood Avenue, Friday.

Credit: Olivia Wakim

icon to expand image

Credit: Olivia Wakim

In the coming months, Pisces will host DJs including Crystall Mess from Europe, Jialing, Nikki Nair, Eli Escobar and DJ Sliink.

“That’s the one exciting thing about everything that I do, is having the opportunity to bring people to Atlanta or platform people that are doing things that I think are really exciting,” she said.

There isn’t a particular genre Pisces will align with, De la Vega said, it’s more about the energy.

“I want high energy dance music,” she said. “This is ‘let’s dance on the furniture.’”

Pisces will be open 5 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-midnight Sunday.

483 Edgewood Ave., Atlanta. instagram.com/pisces.atl

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

