Pisces lounge opens this week in former Sound Table space

Pisces will be a much more intimate experience than Chaka Khan Hacienda, but it’s something De la Vega thinks Atlanta desires.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

“People want intimate spaces where they can bump into somebody more than once and have a conversation, and so the size was really, really important to me,” De la Vega said.

The floor-level club features a black tiled bar on one side, and the DJ booth is now in a small room on the far wall and outlined with neon lighting. It’s bracketed on either side by megaphone-style speakers from Void Acoustic.

They didn’t want to take anything away from Sound Table, she said, but “we did want to make it feel like ours.”

Credit: Olivia Wakim Credit: Olivia Wakim

The upstairs restaurant, which will open in a few months, will have an airy feel with chrome and light wood.

The full bar will offer classic club cocktails as well as nonalcoholic options including White Label Yerba Mate, a beverage company out of Brooklyn, Climbing Kites THC-infused canned drinks and Sailor Moon, Hello Kitty and Pokemon-inspired sodas.

De la Vega wants Pisces to feel fun and open to anyone, even those who aren’t into DJ culture. There won’t be a dress code — people can wear anything from sweatpants to dresses, she said.

“Those are the two main things for me,” De la Vega said. “No one ever feels like they’re not dressed right to come, and people know that you don’t have to come here in mind of getting drunk.”

Credit: Olivia Wakim Credit: Olivia Wakim

In the coming months, Pisces will host DJs including Crystall Mess from Europe, Jialing, Nikki Nair, Eli Escobar and DJ Sliink.

“That’s the one exciting thing about everything that I do, is having the opportunity to bring people to Atlanta or platform people that are doing things that I think are really exciting,” she said.

There isn’t a particular genre Pisces will align with, De la Vega said, it’s more about the energy.

“I want high energy dance music,” she said. “This is ‘let’s dance on the furniture.’”

Pisces will be open 5 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-midnight Sunday.

483 Edgewood Ave., Atlanta. instagram.com/pisces.atl

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.