Agave Bandido opens in Dunwoody and more Atlanta restaurant news

Upstairs, guests will find 80-seat tiki-inspired speakeasy Maya SpeakTiki, found through a hidden door guarded by Mayahuel. The spot is open Wednesdays-Saturdays by reservation only and is also available to rent for private events.

Agave Bandido is open at 11 a.m. daily, with happy hour from 3-6 p.m.

The restaurant is one of several open at High Street, a $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use development at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive. The first phase of development will include 150,000 square feet of retail space, 598 apartments, office space and a park.

Nando’s Peri-Peri Chicken, Velvet Taco and ice cream shop Ben & Jerry’s recently opened at High Street, while forthcoming food and beverage tenants include “eatertainment” concept Jaguar Bolera; mini golf-focused dining concept Puttshack, set to open Nov. 6; coastal-themed Hampton Social; sushi restaurant Cuddlefish; and Italian bakery Rosetta.

120 High St., Dunwoody. 678-750-0557, agavebandido.com

Nan Thai Buckhead is now open at 3050 Peachtree Road, in the space that was previously home to Chai Yo Modern Thai. DeeDee Niyomkul, the owner and executive chef of both restaurants, is the daughter of Atlanta restaurateurs Nan and the late Charlie Niyomkul, who opened the original Nan Thai 21 years ago at 1350 Spring St. in Midtown and also owned the now-shuttered eatery Tamarind.

Niyomkul grew up working at her parents’ New York restaurant before the family moved to Atlanta and opened Tamarind in Midtown in 1998. She worked her way up from the front of the house and operations to become executive chef at Nan Thai Fine Dining.

Niyomkul, who opened Chai Yo in 2018, also owns Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft in Brookwood Hills.

“This is my updated version of Nan with some of my mom’s signature dishes, without the white tablecloths,” Niyomkul said in a prepared statement. “Nan in Midtown is more of my parents’ personality. With Nan Thai Buckhead, we’re creating the best of both worlds, incorporating my twists and personality and what I’ve learned on my travels sampling food from around the world.”

Menu highlights include starters like tom kha soup with lobster tail morsels, coconut meat, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, and mushroom; mushroom wonton soup ravioli with shiitake, chives, shallots, garlic, cilantro and vegetable consommé; and octopus lemongrass salad with kaffir lime, roasted chili paste, shallot, mint, and Thai dressing.

Entrees include Nan’s signature filet of whole red snapper with three-flavor chili sauce, fried okra, and eggplant; Tamarind signature kai Siam with crispy chicken, mushroom, cashew, red bell pepper, onion, celery and Thai pineapple chili sauce; and scallop linguine with Thai basil cream sauce, garlic, Thai chili, onion, bell pepper, and linguine.

The beverage program, overseen by Linda Boualavong features cocktails made with ingredients like Thai basil, lemongrass, and pandan, as well as an extensive wine list.

Highlights of the fall cocktail menu include Siam Sour with gin, basil, lemongrass, citrus and egg white; Passion on the Mekhong, with a mix of Haku vodka, jasmine tea syrup, passion fruit, citrus and egg white; and the Dirty Luk with bourbon, pear nectar, lemon, and honey-ginger syrup.

Designed by Niyomkul, the Nan Thai Buckhead space is decorated with silks, woods and art from Thailand. A private dining room with a chef’s table is accented with a crystal pendant chandelier.

Lunch is served from 11:30-2:30 p.m. Mondays-Friday. Dinner is served from 5-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

3050 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-464-7980, opentable.com/r/nan-thai-buckhead-atlanta

Bocado, which recently opened its newest location in Sandy Springs, is now making its sourdough pizzas available for nationwide delivery at bocadopizza.com.

Flavors include margherita, four cheese, marinara and pepperoni.

Hugo’s Oyster Bar, the second restaurant from C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar founders Jonathan Schwenk and Rich Clark, has transitioned to new ownership. The husband-and-wife team of Jeff and Reena Barber now own the Roswell eatery.

Hugo’s, which opened in 2013 at 10360 Alpharetta St., serves a menu highlighting Southern seafood dishes. The new owners plan to unveil a revamped menu and special events in the coming months.

“It has been a true privilege to operate Hugo’s and cultivate relationships with our wonderful guests and staff,” Clark said. “I am deeply grateful for the support we’ve received, and I am confident that Jeff and Reena Barber will bring fresh ideas and vibrant energy to this beloved restaurant.”

Several Georgia breweries were recognized at the annual Great American Beer Festival, held earlier this month in Denver, Colorado, including:

Athens’ Creature Comforts, which won a gold medal for its Classic City Lager in the American pilsener category and a bronze for its 10th Anniversary Barleywine in the wood- and barrel-aged strong strong beer category; Fayetteville’s Awkward Brewing, which won silver for its East of Line Kriek in the Belgian fruit beer category; Atlanta’s Monday Night Brewing, which won silver for its Madrigal in the wood- and barrel-aged sour beer category; Brunswick’s Silver Bluff Brewing Company, which won silver for its River Delta Czech Pils in the Bohemian-style pilsener category; Suwanee’s StillFire Brewing, which won silver for its College Dropout in the contemporary American-style lager category; Cumming’s Cherry Street Brewing, which won bronze for its That Coconut Porter in the field beer category; and Ball Ground’s RockSolid Brewing Co., which won bronze for its Beauty is in the Rye of the Beholder” in the rye beers category.

Vendetti’s Pizza, Pasta and Grill is set to open a third Georgia location in the coming weeks at 333 Buford Drive at the Mall of Georgia in Buford, What Now Atlanta reports. The eatery will join locations in Cumming and Gainesville.

Bonnin’s Bakery is now open at 4200 Wade Green Road in Kennesaw, the Marietta Daily Journal reports. The bakery offers a variety of pastries, as well as a breakfast and lunch menu featuring sandwiches and quiche.

Korean taco shop Yumbii appears to have closed its original brick-and-mortar location on Peachtree Road in Brookwood Hills, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Yumbii, which started out as a food truck, opened its first location in late 2016 and added several more in Toco Hill, Midtown and the Upper Westside.

Toronto-based Japanese-inspired dessert chain Fluffy Fluffy is set to open a third metro Atlanta location in Marietta, What Now Atlanta reports. It will join existing local eateries in Tucker and Duluth.

Vegan eatery Roots Kajun Kitchen will open in the coming weeks at 4821 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain, Business Debut reports, relocating from its previous location in Atlanta’s West End. Owner Queena Grant’s menu features plant-based versions of Cajun dishes.

PreView Steakhouse is set to open at 111 Cone St. in downtown Atlanta, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

