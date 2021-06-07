MAP: New restaurants and breweries to try in Atlanta right now

Amore e Amore. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com.

The Breakfast Boys. 3387 Main St., College Park. instagram.com/eatatbreakfastboys/

Chattahoochee Food Works. 1235 Chattahoochee Ave., Atlanta. chattahoocheefoodworks.com.

Che Butter Jonez. 757 Cleveland Ave., Suite E, Atlanta. 404-919-4061, chebutterjonez.com/che-on-cleveland.

Drawbar. 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. bellyardhotel.com/dine/drawbar.

Emmy Squared. 475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 470-610-0100, emmysquaredpizza.com/location/glenwood-atlanta-georgia.

Habitat. 310 Pharr Road, Atlanta. 678-770-5625, habitat-atl.com.

Hippin Hops. 1308 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 678-713-2739, hippinhopsbrewery.com.

La Calavera Pizza. 1696 Memorial Drive, Atlanta. 404-697-7030, lacalaverapizza.com.

Maepole. 72 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-907-4355, maepole.com.

Nagomiya. 1010 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. mgkhospitality.com/content/mgk/nagomiya.html

Poco Loco ATL. 2233 College Ave. NE, Atlanta. pocolocoatl.com.

Saito Sushi. 19 Andrew Young International Blvd., Atlanta. saitoatlanta.com/sushi.

Skilled Cheese. 1318 Sylvan Road SW, Atlanta. 404-962-0075, toasttab.com/skilledcheese/v3.

Slush. 327 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. slushatl.com.

Star Bar (reopened). 437 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-500-4942.

DEKALB COUNTY

Tum Pok Pok. The owners of Bangkok Thyme in Sandy Springs bring northeastern Thai food to Buford Highway with this new spot. Look for dishes such as spicy papaya salad, larb, Isan sour sausage, grilled meats and mango sticky rice. The restaurant is decorated with bric-a-brac, to create the feeling of being in a Thai store, with design inspired by the Isan people and culture.

5000 Buford Highway NE, Chamblee. 770-508-6626, tumpokpok.com.

The Continent. 4300 Buford Highway, Atlanta. 404-228-2027, thecontinentatlanta.com.

Karv. 5126 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 770-710-0119, karvkitchen.com.

Little Cottage Brewery. 120 Olive St., Avondale Estates. 404-382-7960, littlecottagebrewery.com.

COBB COUNTY

Blaqhaus ATL. The Los Angeles restaurant and bar Blaqhaus has opened a new location in Marietta. The extensive Southern-focused menu features appetizers, salads, burgers, sandwiches, noodles and other specialties, including oxtails and lobster lollipops, along with a full bar and a separate happy hour menu.

15 Atlanta St. SE, Marietta. 678-540-6039, www.blaqhausatl.com.

Blaqhaus ATL has an extensive Southern-focused menu featuring appetizers, salads, burgers, sandwiches, noodles and other specialties, including oxtails and lobster lollipops. Courtesy of Blaqhaus ATL

Neighborhood Cuisine & Provisions. A meal delivery service that launched during the pandemic, Neighborhood Cuisine now has a brick-and-mortar location offering dine-in lunch and to-go family meals.

34 Powder Springs St., Marietta. 678-736-5590, neighborhoodcuisine.com.

Jambalaya is on the menu at Neighborhood Cuisine and Provisions in Marietta. Courtesy of Neighborhood Cuisine and Provisions

GWINNETT COUNTY

Blackbird Farms Brewery. Matt Williams, a longtime Atlanta brewer, brewery consultant and beverage professional, offers such beers as Yellow River Wheat, Part Time Genius Hazy IPA and Georgia Airport Beer, made with 100% Vienna malt. Williams plans to add a beer garden and a space for live music in the coming months.

4098 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn. blackbirdfarmsbrewery.com.

Matt Williams is the owner and brewmaster at Blackbird Farms Brewery in Lilburn. Bob Townsend for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Bob Townsend Credit: Bob Townsend

6S Brewing. 3111 Main St., Duluth. 6sbeer.com.

Kettlerock Brewing. 6025 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners. kettlerockbrewing.com.

NORTH FULTON/FORSYTH COUNTY

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar. The same group that opened Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern is behind this new farm-to-table restaurant, located in the Halcyon mixed-use development in Forsyth County. The seasonal dinner menu includes a la carte charcuterie, small plates, and several cuts of steak and entrees, while lunch offerings include a combination of items from the dinner menu, plus sandwiches and salads.

6290 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 770-559-8749, cattleshedwinebar.com.

You can get a burger at Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar. Courtesy of Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar

Passador Brazilian Steakhouse. This restaurant offers a traditional Brazilian steakhouse experience, with passadors (meat servers) coming to tables with skewers of meat. There’s also a 30-item salad bar.

2355 Mansell Road, Alpharetta. 770-837-3919, passadorsteak.com.

Frango (bacon-wrapped chicken) is on the menu at Passador Brazilian Steakhouse. Courtesy of Passador Brazilian Steakhouse

ESTABLISHED METRO AREA RESTAURANTS WITH NEW LOCATIONS

Iron Age Korean. 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 770-558-8833, visithalcyon.com/stores/iron-age-korean-steak-house/

Bayou’Q. 2960 Cobb Pkwy, Atlanta. 770-850-1987, bayouq.com/

Bantam + Biddy. 264 19th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-855-5846, bantamandbiddy.com/

Original Pancake House. 2964 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-343-0491, ophbuckhead.com/

Perc Atlanta. 1046 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. perccoffee.com/

Farm Burger. 1017 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0900, farmburger.com/

DAS BBQ. 350 Memorial Drive, Atlanta. dasbbq.com.

Honeysuckle Gelato. 300 Trilith Pkwy, Fayetteville. honeysucklegelato.com/

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.