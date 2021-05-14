Little Cottage Brewery opening this weekend in Avondale Estates

“I initially started home-brewing because I drank a peach beer from Terrapin/Left Hand Brewing called Peaotch,” Shari told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email in late 2020. “I knew it was a one-time release and if I wanted to drink something like that again I would have to brew it myself. Soon after, my wife bought me a home-brew kit for Father’s Day. From the first batch, I was hooked.”

Little Cottage, named for the small grey cottage in Sandy Springs where Shari and his wife lived for more than a decade and where he first began homebrewing, will brew have at least six beers on tap.