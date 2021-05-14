Little Cottage Brewery opening this weekend in Avondale Estates

Little Cottage Brewery is making its debut in Avondale Estates this weekend.
The brewery’s ticketed grand opening events on May 15 and 16 are sold out.
Located at 120 Olive St., Little Cottage comes from Jon Shari, who worked in lawn maintenance and grounds management for 25 years before deciding to go brick-and-mortar with his longtime homebrewing hobby.
“I initially started home-brewing because I drank a peach beer from Terrapin/Left Hand Brewing called Peaotch,” Shari told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email in late 2020. “I knew it was a one-time release and if I wanted to drink something like that again I would have to brew it myself. Soon after, my wife bought me a home-brew kit for Father’s Day. From the first batch, I was hooked.”
Little Cottage, named for the small grey cottage in Sandy Springs where Shari and his wife lived for more than a decade and where he first began homebrewing, will brew have at least six beers on tap.
The opening list includes the Dying Breed oatmeal stout, the Vega Brothers double IPA and the Two Little Mice nitro milk stout with coffee. Beers will be available in crowlers, bottles and drafts.
Shari was not immediately available for comment.
120 Olive St., Avondale Estates. 404-382-7960, littlecottagebrewery.com/
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.