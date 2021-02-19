La Calavera Bakery turning into La Calavera Pizza in Kirkwood

A bakery that closed its doors in Kirkwood last year is reinventing itself as a new spot for pizza.
La Calavera Bakery moved in 2019 from a location on East College Avenue in Decatur to a space at 1696 Memorial Drive SE in Kirkwood before closing in January 2020. Owners Dale Ralston and Eric Arillo have plans to reopen in the space in the next month as La Calavera Pizza, Decaturish first reported and the bakery announced on its Facebook page.
Arillo said the pizzeria will serve sourdough crust pies made with local organic flour and locally-sourced produce. Vegan options will also be available.
When it operated, La Calavera Bakery’s popular items included ojos de buey (“oxen eyes,” a puff pastry-wrapped almond cake), mini babkas, cinnamon rolls, breads and and orejas (elephant ears).
A representative for La Calavera did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author