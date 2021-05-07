Chick-a-Biddy becomes Bantam + Biddy at Atlantic Station and more dining news from the week

Other planned 2021 openings in Atlantic Station include Azotea Cantina and Toscano Ristorante Italian, which will join established eateries including Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, NaanStop and SriThai Kitchen.

Bantam + Biddy is open Wednesdays-Sundays.

College Park restaurant Nouveau Bar & Grill will open a second location on July 4 at 103 W Mill St. in Jonesboro.

Formerly home to the Jonesboro Firehouse Museum, the building is part of the city’s Broad Street Plaza project, anticipated to stimulate new activity in the downtown core.

Ebony Austin opened Chicago-themed restaurant Nouveau in October 2019 at 3775 Main St. in downtown College Park. Menu items include deviled eggs, chicken and waffles, jerk wings, turkey burger sliders, crab cakes and ribeye.

New to the Jonesboro location will be daiquiris and frozen drinks “reminiscent to Wet Willie’s in South Beach,” Austin said.

Sacramento-based Chando’s Tacos, which previously announced its entry into the Atlanta market with a planned location at 2900 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, will also open a location at 254 West Ponce de Leon Ave. in June, What Now Atlanta reports.

Tennessee-based DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill will open its first metro Atlanta location later this year at 125 Ernest Barrett Pkwy in Marietta, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Existing Georgia locations include Rome and Dalton.

MORE DINING NEWS:

