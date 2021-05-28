Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar opens at Halcyon and other dining news from the week

Opening hours are 4-10 p.m. daily, with lunch hours from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and brunch hours from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays to be added soon. The restaurant also offers a charcuterie menu between lunch/brunch and dinner service from 2-4 p.m. daily.

Salad chain Sweetgreen is opening its first Georgia location June 8 at Ponce City Market, What Now Atlanta reports.

Founded in 2007, fast-casual Sweetgreen offers a variety of salads, bowls, plates and sides made with ingredients from small and mid-size growers who are farming sustainably, with the mission to “inspire healthier communities by connecting people to real food,” according to its website.

The Original Pancake House Buckhead has opened at 2964 Peachtree Rd NW. Serving breakfast and brunch, the restaurant’s menu offers dishes including buttermilk pancakes, berry French toast, Dutch Baby and jumbo cinnamon rolls. The space features a coffee bar with JavaVino coffee, private event space and a patio.

Hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

City Eats Kitchen will open this fall at 174 Devore Road at the Maxwell development in Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant, from Ponko Chicken franchisee Johnny Esposito and his partner Brent Seyler, will feature signature dishes from major American cities including Chicago, New York, Boston and Miami.

Andy Peterson has been named the executive chef of the Iberian Pig Decatur. He previously worked at Husk in Charleston, Georgia’s Sea Island Resort and Italian restaurants in Atlanta, as well as stints in kitchens in Spain and Italy.

MORE DINING NEWS

Rooftop L.O.A. to open at the Interlock this fall

Foundation Social Eatery to open in Alpharetta

Amore e Amore open in former Il Localino space

Blackbird Farm Brewery open in Lilburn

Wood’s Chapel BBQ to open in Krog Street Market

Le Bilboquet to reexamine its dress code policy in wake of racism accusations

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.