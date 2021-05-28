Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar opens at Halcyon and other dining news from the week

The restaurant group behind Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern launched a new concept this week at the Halcyon mixed-use development in Forsyth County.
Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar opened May 27 at 6290 Halcyon Way. The farm-to-table wine and steak bar comes from Big Table Restaurants, which also owns Lazy Llama Cantina in Midtown in addition to several locations of Hobnob.
The restaurant’s seasonal dinner menu includes a la carte charcuterie, small plates, several cuts of steak and entrees, while lunch offerings include a combination of items from the dinner menu plus sandwiches and salads. For brunch, look for dishes like a crab Benedict abd French omelet and oysters and grits as well as sandwiches and charcuterie.
Colin McGowan, formerly of 14 Seats Supper Club, Kimball House, Bacchanalia and State Farm Arena serves as executive chef. Master sommelier Michael McNeil, curated a wine list with 150 options that will rotate seasonally, including 30 wines by the glass and wine on tap. The beverage selection also features craft cocktails, sangria, frosé and beers.
The 2,500 square-foot restaurant space features a purple and brass color scheme, several banquettes, a wraparound patio and an indoor-outdoor bar. The dining room seats 70, while the patio seats an additional 50.
Opening hours are 4-10 p.m. daily, with lunch hours from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and brunch hours from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays to be added soon. The restaurant also offers a charcuterie menu between lunch/brunch and dinner service from 2-4 p.m. daily.
Salad chain Sweetgreen is opening its first Georgia location June 8 at Ponce City Market, What Now Atlanta reports.
Founded in 2007, fast-casual Sweetgreen offers a variety of salads, bowls, plates and sides made with ingredients from small and mid-size growers who are farming sustainably, with the mission to “inspire healthier communities by connecting people to real food,” according to its website.
The Original Pancake House Buckhead has opened at 2964 Peachtree Rd NW. Serving breakfast and brunch, the restaurant’s menu offers dishes including buttermilk pancakes, berry French toast, Dutch Baby and jumbo cinnamon rolls. The space features a coffee bar with JavaVino coffee, private event space and a patio.
Hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.
City Eats Kitchen will open this fall at 174 Devore Road at the Maxwell development in Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant, from Ponko Chicken franchisee Johnny Esposito and his partner Brent Seyler, will feature signature dishes from major American cities including Chicago, New York, Boston and Miami.
Andy Peterson has been named the executive chef of the Iberian Pig Decatur. He previously worked at Husk in Charleston, Georgia’s Sea Island Resort and Italian restaurants in Atlanta, as well as stints in kitchens in Spain and Italy.
MORE DINING NEWS
Rooftop L.O.A. to open at the Interlock this fall
Foundation Social Eatery to open in Alpharetta
Amore e Amore open in former Il Localino space
Blackbird Farm Brewery open in Lilburn
Wood’s Chapel BBQ to open in Krog Street Market
Le Bilboquet to reexamine its dress code policy in wake of racism accusations
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.