DrawBar to offer extensive cocktail list at the Interlock

West Midtown mixed-use development the Interlock has announced another tenant to its growing roster of food and beverage concepts.
Scheduled for late spring 2021, the 6,000 square-foot DrawBar will anchor the third-floor lobby to the Bellyard Hotel and include a bar, lounge and outdoor terrace.
The bar, which will serve a selection of 25 cocktails and more than 250 spirits, will also offer an “elevated, bar-centric” food menu, according to a press release.
The 98-seat lounge will feature sectional sofas and dining tables for groups, while the 62-seat outdoor terrace will “mimic a backyard garden with greenery and showcase views of the Atlanta skyline.”
“DrawBar pays homage to the history of the Interlock development site and has been named for its interlocking coupler that connects railroad train cars,” said Chip Patterson, co-owner of 3P Partners, the developer of the Bellyard in a prepared statement.
DrawBar joins two other recently announced concepts at the interlock: Pour Taproom, a self-serve beer, wine and cider bar, will open a 3,400-square-foot bar and restaurant with an 800-square-foot patio.
The 1,251-square-foot Holiday Bar is slated to serve from an indoor space and an open-air cocktail lounge, with fire pits and high-top bar seating with railings.
Other planned food and beverage concepts set to open at the Interlock in the coming months include Cathy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches, Velvet Taco, Curry Up Now, St. Germain Bakery and a two-story restaurant and rooftop bar from Slater Hospitality, the group behind Roof at Ponce City Market.
Developed by S.J. Collins, the nine-acre Interlock, located at 1115 Howell Mill Road NW, has 105,000 square feet for retail and restaurant space plus 200,000 square feet of technology-focused office space, apartments and townhomes and the161-room Bellyard hotel.
