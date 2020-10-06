20 new restaurants, bars and cafes to try around metro Atlanta

Boone’s. Open inside the Murray Golf House overlooking the Bobby Jones Golf Course in Buckhead, Boone’s serves a seasonal menu, with Latin American and Southern influences developed by executive chef Austin Rocconi. Dishes on the menu include local mixed greens with shaved radish, fennel and citrus vinaigrette; Heritage Farms pork belly griot with bell pepper, citrus, cilantro and cabbage pikliz; saffron tagliatelle with summer vegetables, basil and Georgia olive oil; and grilled Springer Mountain half chicken with parsnip and Yukon mash, snap peas and beech mushroom.

2205 Northside Drive, Atlanta. boonesatl.com/

Rashad Sanford (left) and “Barney” Lee Berry Jr. at their restaurant, Breakfast at Barney's. Credit: Terri Nash Credit: Terri Nash

Breakfast at Barney’s. The all-day breakfast concept in downtown Atlanta from entrepreneurs “Barney” Lee Berry Jr. and Dr. Rashad Sanford features “sophisticated Southern” fare, according to consultant Lorenzo Wyche, with dishes including 14K Gold Pancakes complete with edible gold; New York Steak and Eggs; and Bananas Foster French Toast. Beginning at 10 a.m., brunchier options like Fried Catfish and Spicy Spaghetti; Lobster Mac and Greens; and Queen City Shrimp and Grits are added to the menu.

349 Decatur St., Atlanta. 404-549-6042, breakfastatbarneys.com

Brown Bag Seafood Co. The Chicago-based chain opened in early October at Colony Square in Midtown, offering customizable seafood options incorporating local and regional elements. Menu options include grilled salmon, crispy cod and curry fish cakes. Proteins are paired with a variety of “builds” like the Veggiebox or Greens & Grains. The menu also features a seasonal special, which will debut as the Maui Mahi Burger, served with pineapple-cilantro slaw and fries.

1201 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. brownbagseafood.com/

Buena Gente Cuban Bakery. Established as a food truck in 2016 by Manny Rodriguez and Stacie Antich, Buena Gente, which means “good people”, specializes in traditional Cuban offerings including baked pastelitos, empanadas and croquetas; Cuban sandwiches including the Cubano and the Medianoche; desserts including flan and arroz con leche; Cuban coffee drinks and sodas.

1365 Claimont Road, Decatur. 678-744-5638, buenagenteatl.com/

Canton St. Social. The restaurant, from Meredith Longwith and her brother, Gregory Marer, offers a variety of flatbreads, pizza and other entrees and small plates, as well as a full bar.

14 Elizabeth Way, Roswell. 770-299-1657. cantonstsocial.com

Chi Chi Vegan Tacos. Founder and chef Chris Hodge offers a dairy, egg and meat-free menu featuring tacos, salads, nachos, burritos and rice bowls for lunch and dinner, with breakfast and late-night offerings to come. Tacos include hibiscus and vegan chorizo, chicken and barbacoa beef, with locally-made tortillas. Desserts including churros and tres leches will be made by a local baker.

1 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-464-7153, chichivegan.com/

A sandwich from the menu of Cubanos ATL. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Cubanos ATL. Situated in a tiny house in a Sandy Springs shopping center parking lot, Cubanos ATL has been slinging Cuban sandwiches, breakfast and coffee since early August. “The menu is simple, so we focus on finding the perfect ingredients and bread,” said owner Ozzy Llanes.

6450 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-889-8948, cubanosatl.com/

Estrellita. With Estrellita, which opened in mid-August in Grant Park, owners Hope Webb and Victor Cortado hope to give locals a taste of traditional Filipino food, particularly that which Cortado’s mother, Florida Cortado, learned in her native country and taught her children to cook. Look for dishes including lechon, lumpia and pancit.

580 Woodward Ave., Atlanta. 404-390-3038, estrellitafilipino.com

Good Morning Breakfast Bar. The late-night breakfast concept comes from Dennis McKinley, who owns three metro Atlanta locations of the Original Hot Dog Factory with more on the way, as well as two Atlanta locations of Cru Hemp Lounge. McKinley describes his newest venture as “basically Waffle House on steroids.”

367 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-458-2909.

Pizza from Holmes Slice. / Contributed by the Wilbert Group

Holmes Slice. The Halcyon spot from Taylor Neary, the owner of Restaurant Holmes in Alpharetta Ciy Center offers three salad options and five pizzas including the Proper Zah made with pomodoro sauce, local basil and mozzarella and the Mexi-Cali with chorizo, cotija cheese, confit shallots and pomodoro. Pizzas are made with homemade dough and locally sourced produce and made in a wood-burning oven visible through a window to the kitchen. Customers can purchase single slices or full pies from the counter.

6330 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. holmesatl.com/

Perc Coffee. Established in Savannah in 2010, Perc has served the Atlanta market on a wholesale level for years, but opened its first Atlanta retail location in August. The anchor coffee shop and eatery on the northeast corner of the intersection of Hosea Williams Drive and 2nd Avenue in the 2nd + Hosea development serves a full coffee menu and house-made food options.

2380 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. perccoffee.com/locations

Thrill Korean Steak and Bar. Open since August, Thrill offers all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue with 20 protein options and 12 side choices, as well as traditional Korean dishes and a full bar.

5956 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-343-1823, facebook.com/ThrillKBBQ/

Tribeca Buckhead. Look for starters, salads and main plates including lamb chops, the Tribeca Burger and grilled chicken as well as a full bar and a brunch menu with dishes like shrimp and grits, lobster mac and cheese and the Delia’s Chicken Sausage Biscuit,

1728 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta. 404-343-1708, tribecabuckhead.com/

Vesper Bar. Open since early September in Glenwood Park, Vesper Bar offers a variety of Bond-inspired craft cocktails, zero-proof cocktails and classics, as well as a selection of beers and wines and a concise tapas menu.

924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-963-6902, vesperatl.com/

Vista Vibes. The restaurant, which features jazz nightly, serves a dinner menu of Southern staples including fried chicken, shrimp and grits and lamb chops, as well as a brunch menu with options such as chicken and waffles and French toast. On the beverage side, look for a variety of wines and beers as well as custom cocktails.

4073 Lavista Road, Tucker. 678-691-5133, vistavibesrestaurant.com/

Wheelhouse Craft Pub. Wheelhouse, which opened in August, has a something-for-everybody philosophy that extends to its menu, which has meat and potato-style dishes for people looking for traditional pub fare, as well as creative, farm-to-table options prepared from locally-sourced ingredients.

1479 Scott Blvd., Decatur. 470-240-4945, wheelhousepubdecatur.com/

Takeout from Woodward & Park: Grilled broccoli, smoked chicken (in background), pierogis and the house burger with fries. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

Woodward & Park. In the works for more than two years, neighborhood bistro Woodward & Park made its debut in Grant Park in September with chef Dan Brown at the helm, serving a variety of small plates, sandwiches, entrees and desserts. Menu items include steak frites, a smoked half Springer Mountain chicken, a W&P Burger and a Korean Pork Philly as well as several vegan options and daily specials.

519 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-748-1091, woodwardparkatl.com/

Yaaas Cookies. After selling his cookies for years, Vaughn Hill finally opened his first storefront in Glenwood Park over the summer, selling his original chocolate chip cookies along with several other flavors including oatmeal and white chocolate, as well as vegan options.

451 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 404-855-5966, yaaascookies.com/

Looking for something tried and true? These established restaurants opened second (or third, or fourth) locations in metro Atlanta recently:

ABC Chicken and Waffles. 340 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. atlantabreakfastclub.com/

C&S Seafood. 6125 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 470-427-3826, candsoysterbar.com/

Cluck N Mooh. 2625 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-237-2374, clucknmooh.com/

Grindhouse Killer Burgers. 2565 Apple Valley Road, Brookhaven. 470-355-2745, grindhouseburgers.com/

Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern. 6690 Town Square, Alpharetta. 470-448-4572, hobnobatlanta.com/

McCray’s Tavern. 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. 404-800-3553, mccraystavern.com/menu/east-cobb/

One Sushi. 6115 Peachtree Road, Sandy Springs. 770-804-8155, one-sushi.com/reservations

Original Hot Dog Factory. 68 North Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta. theoriginalhotdogfactory.com/

Pho Ga Tony Tony. 1630 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 770-864-5531, phogatonytony.com/

Pho King Express. 680 Murphy Ave. SW, Atlanta. 770-371-4612, phokingexpress.com/

Where’s the Scoop. 26 Old Roswell Road, Alpharetta. 678-395-3650, wheresthescoop.com/

Yumbii. 2907 N. Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta. yumbii.com/

