BBQ Cafe now open in Decatur

The longtime friends and Mississippi natives offer a menu of barbecue staples including pulled pork, brisket and ribs; sides including potato salad, baked beans and corn salad; and bread pudding and banana pudding for dessert. Meat is prepared slowly over open smoke.

BBQ Cafe is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.