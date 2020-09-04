X

BBQ Cafe now open in Decatur

A barbecue plate from BBQ Cafe in Decatur / BBQ Cafe Facebook page
Credit: BBQ Cafe Facebook page

By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A barbecue restaurant has taken over the space formerly occupied by Doggy Dogg in downtown Decatur.

BBQ Cafe opened in mid-August at 310 East Howard Ave., Decaturish first reported.

Owners Lewis Johnson, John Peeples and Lloyd Solomon’s goal is “not to create an Atlanta-style barbecue; but rather, to give these simple, consistent recipes with deep Magnolia State roots a Peach State address,” according to the restaurant’s website.

The longtime friends and Mississippi natives offer a menu of barbecue staples including pulled pork, brisket and ribs; sides including potato salad, baked beans and corn salad; and bread pudding and banana pudding for dessert. Meat is prepared slowly over open smoke.

BBQ Cafe is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

Gourmet hot dog spot Doggy Dogg closed in February.

310 East Howard Ave., Decatur. 678-235-3476, bbq.cafe/

