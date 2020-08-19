McCray’s Tavern opens its fourth location in East Cobb

A popular metro Atlanta bar and restaurant has opened its fourth location.
McCray’s Tavern opened last week at 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta. It joins McCray’s locations in Midtown, Lawrenceville and Smyrna.
The restaurant’s opening, pushed from March to August due to the coronavirus pandemic, “gave us some unique opportunities to adapt to COVID in mind,” according to a press release. McCray’s worked on enhancing its health and safety training and sanitation procedures, added a large outdoor patio and rearranged the layout of its dining room.
Credit: Contributed
The menu at the East Cobb McCray’s location features dishes found at the other McCray’s units including Buffalo Chicken Rolls and the Matador Burger with honey bacon jam, as well as items unique to Marietta including Grilled Ribeye and Grilled Scottish Salmon with vegetable fricassee and a tarragon mustard sauce. Executive corporate chef Matt Ratcliff’s menu also has a focus on “handmade pasta and elevated recipes that highlight more of our local purveyors.”
Beverage offerings include craft cocktails, a variety of beers including several from local breweries and wines.
McCray’s is part of the LEAD Hospitality Group, which also owns The Mill Kitchen and Bar in Roswell and Tiki Tango and Foxtrot Liquor Bar in Midtown, as well as the newly-opened Mac’s Chophouse in Marietta.
McCray’s East Cobb’s kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday.
4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. 404-800-3553, mccraystavern.com/menu/east-cobb/
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author