McCray’s Tavern opens its fourth location in East Cobb

McCray’s Tavern opened last week at 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta. It joins McCray’s locations in Midtown, Lawrenceville and Smyrna.

The restaurant’s opening, pushed from March to August due to the coronavirus pandemic, “gave us some unique opportunities to adapt to COVID in mind,” according to a press release. McCray’s worked on enhancing its health and safety training and sanitation procedures, added a large outdoor patio and rearranged the layout of its dining room.