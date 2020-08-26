Holmes Slice to open for slices, pies in Halcyon development next week

The owner of popular Alpharetta City Center eatery Restaurant Holmes is bringing his pizza to Forsyth County.
Holmes Slice, from chef/owner Taylor Neary, is slated to open the week of Aug. 31 in the Market Hall area of mixed-use development Halcyon. The pizza stall draws inspiration from “old-fashioned pizza parlors found in New York and Naples, Italy, as well as retro West Coast pizza joints,” according to a press release.
The menu features three salad options, including the Greekish,, local greens and Caesar and five pizzas including the Proper Zah made with pomodoro sauce, local basil and mozzarella and the Mexi-Cali with chorizo, cotija cheese, confit shallots and pomodoro. Pizzas are made with homemade dough and locally sourced produce and made in a wood-burning oven visible through a window to the kitchen. Customers can purchase single slices or full pies from the counter.
The menu also has a craft cocktail program with frozen drinks such as Pineapple Strawberry Hibiscus Frozè and the Cuba Libre, as well as rotating draft beer lists including a seasonal beer created for Holmes Slice by Six Bridges Brewing.
“The name is true to the brand, and the vibe and the energy for Holmes Slice is similar to Holmes,” Neary told the AJC in an interview earlier this month “It’s eclectic. It’s a little bit edgy. There’s pink, and there’s neon. The pizza oven was made in Italy, and it’s big and black, with ‘Vibes’ written across the front in white tiles. And, there will be skateboard decks on the wall, just like Holmes.”
Neary, who is a Roswell native and graduate of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, worked in several metro Atlanta kitchens, including Little Alley Steak, St. Cecilia and Marcel, before opening Restaurant Holmes in July 2019.
The Holmes Slice food stall is located between Gu’s Dumplings and Land of a Thousand Hills and will be open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. Online ordering will be available through the Holmes Slice website soon.
In addition to Gu’s and Land of a Thousand Hills, Holmes Slice will join several other food and beverage concepts at Halcyon including Butcher & Brew, Cherry Street Brewpub, CT Al Pastor, CT Cantina Taqueria, It’s a Sweet Life, Kilwins, Never Enough Thyme, Ocean and Acre, Pita Mediterranean Street Food, Popbar, Sweet Tuna and Salata Salad Kitchen. Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern and Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar are also bound for Halcyon in the coming months.
6330 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. holmesatl.com/
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author