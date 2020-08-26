Holmes Slice to open for slices, pies in Halcyon development next week

Holmes Slice, from chef/owner Taylor Neary, is slated to open the week of Aug. 31 in the Market Hall area of mixed-use development Halcyon. The pizza stall draws inspiration from “old-fashioned pizza parlors found in New York and Naples, Italy, as well as retro West Coast pizza joints,” according to a press release.

The menu features three salad options, including the Greekish,, local greens and Caesar and five pizzas including the Proper Zah made with pomodoro sauce, local basil and mozzarella and the Mexi-Cali with chorizo, cotija cheese, confit shallots and pomodoro. Pizzas are made with homemade dough and locally sourced produce and made in a wood-burning oven visible through a window to the kitchen. Customers can purchase single slices or full pies from the counter.