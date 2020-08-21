Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern to open next month at Halcyon and other dining news from the week

Forsyth County mixed-used development Halcyon is set to get another restaurant next month.
Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern is slated to open Sept. 27. Located at 6365 Halcyon Way in Alpharetta, the restaurant will join Hobnob locations in Brookhaven and Dunwoody. The self-described “refined tavern fare with a Southern flair” is part of the Big Table Restaurant group owned by husband and wife Sean and Becky Yeremyan. The pair also own Llama Cantina in Ansley Park and the forthcoming Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar, also set to open in Halcyon. A fourth location of Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern is also set to open in Midtown development Atlantic Station next year.
Robert Jackson, who has been working in the restaurant industry since the late 1990s, will serve as general manager for the Halcyon Hobnob.
The restaurant will serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, with menu highlights including burgers, pretzels with beer cheese dip, pot roast, low country shrimp and grits, pot pie and meatloaf and brunch offerings including salmon cake Benedict, Million Dollar omelet and tiramisu French toast. The restaurant also has a selection of craft beers, an extensive bourbon list, whiskeys and signature cocktails.
The new location occupies more than 5,000 square feet with two stories of patio spaces. On the restaurant’s second level, Hobnob High Up will be open for customers 21 and older on a first-come, first-served basis with a full menu starting at 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and regular hours on Saturday and Sunday.
Once it opens, Hobnob will offer dine-in, carryout and delivery.
The restaurant joins a growing roster of food and beverage concepts at Halcyon, including Butcher & Brew, Cherry Street Brewpub, CT Al Pastor, CT Cantina Taqueria, Gu’s Dumplings, It’s a Sweet Life, Kilwins, Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee, Never Enough Thyme, Ocean and Acre, Pita Mediterranean Street Food, Popbar, Sweet Tuna and Salata Salad Kitchen. In addition to Hobonb and Cattle Shed, also slated to open this year is pizzeria Holmes Slice from Restaurant Holmes owner Taylor Neary.
Dancing Skulls, an event venue, restaurant and cocktail bar, will open this fall at 9945 Jones Bridge Road in Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports. It will take the place of Brooklyn Cantina, which closed in June.
Willie Degel, the former host of Food Network’s “Restaurant Stakeout”, is opening a new location of his Uncle Jack’s Meat House on Canton Street in Roswell, in the former home of Big Ketch in Roswell, which closed earlier this year. The chain is set to expand again with locations in Peachtree Corners and Lawrenceville, which will join the existing Uncle Jack’s in Duluth.
Siete Tacos + Tequila will take over the space vacated by Street Taco at Marietta Square Market this fall, What Now Atlanta reports. The Mexican concept comes from Jessica and Louis Kramer, who named the eatery for the number of people in their family.
Cafe Posh in Buckhead, Snackboxe Bistro inside the Ph’east food hall at The Battery Atlanta, Roy’s Cheesesteaks in Smyrna and Taqueria Tsunami on Sandy Springs have all closed, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.
Atlanta Hard Cider will open a tasting room and cidery in early 2021 in an 18,000 square-foot building at 1010 Roswell Road in Marietta, What Now Atlanta reports.
The couple behind local food business Ginger Yums will open juice bar, tea and coffee house the Ginger House in Alpharetta in October, What Now Atlanta reports.
P’s and Q’s Restaurant and Bar will open inside the Wylie Hotel at 551 Ponce de Leon Ave. early next year, What Now Atlanta reports.
MORE DINING NEWS
The Third Door speakeasy now open in Marietta
Plant-Based Pizzeria to open in Sandy Springs
Where’s the Scoop opens in Alpharetta
One Sushi opening this weekend in Sandy Springs
Longtime patron reopens Anna Lee’s in Roswell
McCray’s Tavern opens in East Cobb
Boone’s restaurant to open at Bobby Jones Golf Course
Tucker Brewing in Tucker opens its kitchen
About the Author