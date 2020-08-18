Boone’s restaurant to open next month at Bobby Jones Golf Course

Bobby Jones Golf Course in Buckhead is teeing up for a new restaurant.
Boone’s is slated to open inside the Murray Golf House overlooking the golf course in early September, “serving upscale, new American cuisine in a relaxed setting,” according to a press release.
The seasonal menu, with Latin American and Southern influences, was developed by executive chef Austin Rocconi using “health-focused, sustainable ingredients.”
“We will push the envelope for what we can do with upscale casual,” Rocconi said in a prepared statement. “We’re not going to be a fine-dining restaurant but will bring the same level of service and variety with our wine and food in a very casual atmosphere.”
The restaurant was designed as a Savannah College of Art & Design student project with “contemporary accents and finishes” and Atlanta-centric prints on the walls, including a collection displaying historical Peachtree Street images.
Credit: Brandon Amato
“By design, Boone’s doesn’t look like any restaurant you’d see at a golf clubhouse,” said Marty Elgison, president of Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation, Inc. in a prepared statement “It will offer a unique experience that can’t be duplicated anywhere in the city of Atlanta.”
The black quartz bar will offer specialty cocktails, including a take on the Bobby Jones cocktail with peach-infused bourbon. Bobby Jones’ own whiskey, The Clover will also be served, along with a variety of beers and by-the-glass wine offerings.
Named after Augusta businessman, philanthropist and golfer Boone Knox, Boone’s is operated by the nonprofit Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation.
Boone’s will soon be taking reservations for lunch and dinner, served Wednesday through Sunday, with brunch service possibly being added in the future.
2205 Northside Drive, Atlanta. boonesatl.com/
