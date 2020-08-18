Boone’s restaurant to open next month at Bobby Jones Golf Course

The outdoor lounge at Boone's. Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato

“By design, Boone’s doesn’t look like any restaurant you’d see at a golf clubhouse,” said Marty Elgison, president of Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation, Inc. in a prepared statement “It will offer a unique experience that can’t be duplicated anywhere in the city of Atlanta.”

The black quartz bar will offer specialty cocktails, including a take on the Bobby Jones cocktail with peach-infused bourbon. Bobby Jones’ own whiskey, The Clover will also be served, along with a variety of beers and by-the-glass wine offerings.

Named after Augusta businessman, philanthropist and golfer Boone Knox, Boone’s is operated by the nonprofit Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation.

Boone’s will soon be taking reservations for lunch and dinner, served Wednesday through Sunday, with brunch service possibly being added in the future.

2205 Northside Drive, Atlanta. boonesatl.com/