10 new metro Atlanta restaurants, breweries and cafes to try

3621 Vinings Slope SE, Atlanta. atlcafecomma.com/

Delbar. This Inman Park eatery offers a menu of modern Middle Eastern and Mediterranean small plates (Omani prawns, wings spiced with za’taar), spreads (dill labneh, hummus) and meat-based and vegetarian dishes (seabass and chinjeh, a beef sirloin dish). Beverages include a selection of wines, beers, zero-proof drinks and custom cocktails like the Saudi Money, made with bourbon, amaro, lime and tart cherry.

870 Inman Village Parkway, Atlanta. 404-500-1444, delbaratl.com/

Hot Betty’s Breakfast Bar. Created as an “homage to everybody’s grandma,” according to managing partner Wes McNeil, Hot Betty’s serves an “elevated” breakfast menu with dishes including a Crab Cake Benedict, The N8, a sweet tea-brined pork chop served with eggs, grits or home fries, and a variety of sweet and savory biscuit sandwiches. Wash everything down with coffee or a drink from the bar.

2316 Main St., Tucker. 470-395-9146, hotbettystucker.com/

The Dirty Bird sandwich from Hot Betty's Breakfast Bar. Credit: Contributed by Hot Betty's Breakfast Bar Credit: Contributed by Hot Betty's Breakfast Bar

Hot Dog Pete’s. Open since June in the Carter’s Summerhill development, Hot Dog Pete’s features a variety of “builds,” allowing customers to choose their sausage and toppings. Sausage options include the Superior Dog made with beef and pork; jalapeno cheddarwurst; chicken and apple; and the Lil’ Peter, a small version of the Superior Dog. Beyond sausages are available as a vegan option. The restaurant shares a patio with sister concept Hero Doughnuts, which opened next door in July.

25 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-369-6777, hotdogpetes.com/

Hyderabad House. Head to this new Dunwoody spot for dishes from the Andhra, Telangana and Rayalaseema regions of India including Gutti Vankaya Curry, a stuffed eggplant curry, and Tandoori Desi Murg, a Cornish hen cooked in a tandoor oven. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner items, as well as family-style meals.

130 Perimeter Center Place, Dunwoody. 678-404-7597, hhatl.com/

Lola’s Burger and Tequila Bar. The restaurant group that owns Roswell spots NOCA Eatery and Bar and Zest opened Lola’s in July, with a menu of Latin-inspired entrees and a wide selection of tequila. Highlights include the Lola’s Crispy Fried Onion Loaf, a breaded Vidalia onion fried into a loaf that can be ordered loaded (with queso, bacon and chives) and kicked up (with fried jalapeno), carne asada sandwich, paella for four and roasted carnitas.

944 Canton St., Roswell. 678-503-7007, lolasburgerbar.com/

Mac’s Chophouse. This steakhouse from the restaurant group behind McCray’s Tavern, the Mill Restaurant & Bar in Roswell and Foxtrot Liquor Bar and Tiki Tango in Midtown offers a variety of steak, seafood and sides in a renovated Civil War-era building. Steak offerings include bone-in ribeye, filet mignon and New York strip that can be “decorated” with foie gras brown butter and trumpet mushrooms or Stilton blue cheese crust and caramelized shallots.

19 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-238-1202, macschophouse.com/

Outrun Brewing Co. Grab your Members Only jacket and head to this ’80s-inspired brewery from former Three Taverns Brewery brewers Josh Miller and Ryan Silva. Look for “easier going” brews suitable for the hot Georgia weather, ‘80s arcade games and merchandise and crowler and can labels designed to look like blank VHS covers.

5368 East Mountain St., Stone Mountain. 770-696-5246, outrunbrewingco.com/

Sahara Cafe. Sophia Al-Siroa opened this Mediterranean restaurant in May in Chastain Park after debuting the concept in Tallahassee in 2000. The build-your-own bowl format offers protein options including gyros, braised pulled lamb and falafel and a selection of hummus, sauces, dips, spreads and toppings.

4285 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-941-7056, eatsaharacafe.com/

The Yard Milkshake Bar. Launched by husband and wife Logan and Chelsea Green, this spot for over-the-top desserts was featured on “Shark Tank” in 2019. The menu features a variety of specialty milkshakes and sundaes served in pint-sized Mason jars, ice cream, edible cookie dough and a build-your-own milkshake or sundae option.

341 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-565-2462, theyardmilkshakebar.com/atlanta

Looking for something tried and true? These established restaurants opened second (or third, or fourth) locations in metro Atlanta recently:

Aviva by Kameel. 756 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. avivabykameel.com/

Breadwinner Cafe. 5482 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. breadwinnercafe.com/

Grand Champion BBQ. 6255 Riverview Road, Building 4000, Smyrna. 404-467-4427, gcbbq.com/

Hop City and Barleygarden. 240 J. Arthur Rank Ave., Fayetteville. 404-592-1040, barleygardenkitchen.com/pinewood

The Original Sleepy Potato. 1972 Candler Road, Decatur. 470-355-8950.

Slim and Husky’s. 581 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta. slimandhuskys.com/location/581-metropolitan-pkw/

Slutty Vegan. 164 N. McDonough St., Jonesboro. sluttyveganatl.com/

SriThai Kitchen and Sushi. 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta. 678-705-1679, srithaikitchen.com/

There. 22 Fifth St. NW, Atlanta. 678-605-5021, thereonfifth.com/