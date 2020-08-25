X

Pho Ga Tony Tony now open in Duluth

No. 18 Fat Noodle with shredded chicken at Pho Ga Tony Tony. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Popular Norcross pho spot Pho Ga Tony Tony has expanded with a second location in Duluth.

The restaurant opened over the weekend at 1630 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. Glass noodles have added to the offerings at both locations, which also includes pho and chicken.

Pho Ga Tony Tony co-owner Vinh Nguyen said he and chef/partner Tony Le signed the lease for the Duluth location in late 2019 and planned to open in March. After COVID-19 hit, the pair were forced to stop construction for several months.

“Our customers asked us if could open up something further north prior to the pandemic,” Nguyen said, though plans for expansion beyond Gwinnett County have been put on hold.

The restaurant’s Norcross location recently reopened for dine-in, delivery and carryout service after temporarily closing in mid-March due to COVID.

The Duluth eatery will serve as Pho Ga Tony Tony’s “dinner location,” with hours from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

1630 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. phogatonytony.com/

