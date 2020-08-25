Pho Ga Tony Tony now open in Duluth

The restaurant opened over the weekend at 1630 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. Glass noodles have added to the offerings at both locations, which also includes pho and chicken.

Pho Ga Tony Tony co-owner Vinh Nguyen said he and chef/partner Tony Le signed the lease for the Duluth location in late 2019 and planned to open in March. After COVID-19 hit, the pair were forced to stop construction for several months.