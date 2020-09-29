Brown Bag Seafood Co. to open this week at Colony Square in Midtown

Lee will keep most of her seafood-based menu intact in Atlanta, but also plans to incorporate local and regional elements, including as part of the rotating Daily Catch protein option. Other menu options include grilled salmon, crispy cod and curry fish cakes. Proteins are paired with a variety of “builds” like the Veggiebox or Greens & Grains. The menu also features a seasonal special, which will debut as the Maui Mahi Burger, served with pineapple-cilantro slaw and fries.

Designed by SGW Architects and built by Couch Construction, the 1,700 square-foot restaurant features a “coastal design, accentuated by blue and yellow hues, marine rope décor and hand-painted signage,” in addition to picnic tables with yellow striped umbrellas outside, according to a press release.

Dishes from the menu of Brown Bag Seafood Co./ Courtesy of Brown Bag Seafood Co.

Brown Bag, which in April launched the Feed the Frontlines initiative to help provide meals for essential workers, has partnered with the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program, with a commitment to serve only sustainably-sourced seafood.

The opening of Brown Bag Seafood Co. is part of the $400 million redevelopment of Colony Square, which also includes the forthcoming Politan Row at Colony Square food hall. Brown Bag and Politan Row will join other food and beverage concepts at Colony Square including Sukoshi, 5Church Atlanta, Establishment, Freshii, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Moe’s Southwest Grill. Dine-in movie theater IPIC is also slated to open later this year above the food hall and Holeman and Finch Public House and Rumi’s Kitchen are set to open next year.

Brown Bag will offer take-out, pick-up, delivery and limited in-store seating, in addition to space on its 38-seat patio.

Hours will be 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily.

1201 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. brownbagseafood.com/

