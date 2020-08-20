One Sushi will offer more than 20 signature rolls when it opens this weekend in Sandy Springs

A new sushi spot is debuting this weekend in Sandy Springs.
One Sushi will open Saturday, Aug. 22 at 6115 Peachtree Dunwoody Road. The restaurant’s lunch and dinner menus feature a variety of sushi rolls, sashimi, Asian tapas and drinks including custom cocktails and Japanese beers and whiskeys.
Dinner offerings include Miso Duck Breast, Pork Belly Buns, Tuna Tataki, Yellowtail Japaleno Shots, Avocado Salad, Salami Fried Rice, Lemongrass Lobster Bruschetta and Bulgogi Cheesesteak.
Credit: Contributed
The more than 20 roll signature roll offerings include the Asylum, made with fried asparagus, shrimp tempura, spicy lump crab, smoked wagyu, truffle salt, sesame oil and scallions; Formosa, made with fried soft shell crab, crab mix, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, barbecue eel and microgreens; and B-52 made with barbecue bulgogi, avocado, cucumber, spring mix, jalapeno and sweet soy glaze. Hand rolls, traditional rolls, sushi platters and nigiri are also available, as well as desserts like Honey Butter Chips, potato chips drizzled with caramel glaze and ice cream.
Beverage offerings include more than 10 cocktails like the Mohaven, made with Maker’s Mark, peach Schnapps, lemon, ginger beer, angostura bitters and a peach mango ice cube; a Lychee-Tini with Absolut citron, Soho lychee, lychee syrup and lemon; and the Blacklist made with Bulleit, cassis, balsamic reduction, basil, lychee, lime, blackberries and soda. The beverage list also include sakes, wines, beers and Japanese whiskeys.
One will offer takeout, and its dining room and patio will be open for dine-in patrons. A grand opening special from Aug. 22-28 will offer customers 50% off with a minimum lunch order of $15 or dinner order of $20, on-premise dining only.
One Sushi’s hours will be 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
6115 Peachtree Road, Sandy Springs. 770-804-8155, one-sushi.com/reservations
About the Author