One Sushi will offer more than 20 signature rolls when it opens this weekend in Sandy Springs

Beverage offerings include more than 10 cocktails like the Mohaven, made with Maker’s Mark, peach Schnapps, lemon, ginger beer, angostura bitters and a peach mango ice cube; a Lychee-Tini with Absolut citron, Soho lychee, lychee syrup and lemon; and the Blacklist made with Bulleit, cassis, balsamic reduction, basil, lychee, lime, blackberries and soda. The beverage list also include sakes, wines, beers and Japanese whiskeys.

One will offer takeout, and its dining room and patio will be open for dine-in patrons. A grand opening special from Aug. 22-28 will offer customers 50% off with a minimum lunch order of $15 or dinner order of $20, on-premise dining only.

One Sushi’s hours will be 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

6115 Peachtree Road, Sandy Springs. 770-804-8155, one-sushi.com/reservations