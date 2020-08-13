Filipino restaurant Estrellita opens in Grant Park

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

The 20-seat dining room is only 550 square feet, but when it debuts, Webb and Cortado hope to bring a vibe that other Filipino restaurants in the U.S. have lacked.

“A lot of restaurants weren’t anything that had a nice atmosphere,” said Webb. “They were more cafeteria-like. We want to do something trendy and classic with our interior so it can be timeless.”

Classic touches include the use of capiz shells. These translucent oyster shells found in the coastal waters of the Philippines are frequently fashioned into lampshades, door and windowpane hangings, and other décor items. The ones hanging over a window at Estrellita were handmade by Webb.

Estrellita has a small bar. When its liquor license is approved it will pour beer by Filipino brewery San Miguel and shake up cocktails inspired by the fruits of the Philippines.

The restaurant will be offering a limited menu through August. The restaurant will expand to its full menu beginning Sept. 1.

Estrellita. 580 Woodward Ave., Atlanta. estrellitafilipino.com

