Yumbii to open Friday in Toco Hills for Korean tacos, burritos

Korean taco eatery Yumbii, which bills itself as Atlanta’s first food truck, is slated to open its second brick-and-mortar location Friday.
Yumbii, which opened its first brick-and-mortar in south Buckhead in December 2016, will open in the Toco Hills shopping development in a space previously occupied by a Radio Shack.
Started as a food truck by owner Carson Young in 2010, Yumbii serves tacos, quesadillas, burritos and rice bowls, with a blend of Asian and Mexican flavors.
The new location will be larger than the original Brookwood Hills space and feature an expanded beverage program focused on beer, wine and tequila; a covered 700-square-foot patio; and more food offerings, including more health-conscious options, available for takeout, dine-in or delivery.
Designed by Lindsay Denman, the new space will feature a “West Coast-cool aesthetic with colorful blue and white tile, rattan pendants, black and white striped flooring and peach accents,” according to a press release.
Yumbii will join several other concepts in the Toco Hills development including Spiller Park Coffee, Chopt and Pao Pao Ramen.
The Toco Hills opening is the first in a series of openings planned for the beloved and growing brand,” according to the press release. In addition to the two locations of Yumbii, Young and his wife Katy also own two Yumbii food trucks and the Queso Truck food truck.
Yumbii will be open for lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
2907 N. Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta. yumbii.com/
