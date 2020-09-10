Late-night Good Morning Breakfast Bar to open in Old Fourth Ward next week

An Atlanta restaurateur and reality show regular is bringing a late-night breakfast option to Old Fourth Ward.
Delayed by about six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Good Morning Breakfast Bar is slated to open Saturday, Sept. 19 at 367 Edgewood Ave. SE. The space was previously home to Puff & Petals lounge, owned by singer K. Michelle.
The restaurant comes from Dennis McKinley, who owns two metro Atlanta locations of the Original Hot Dog Factory with more on the way, as well as two Atlanta locations of Cru Hemp Lounge. McKinley is also engaged to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams and has made several appearances on the show.
McKinley describes his newest venture as “basically Waffle House on steroids.”
“Normally, after an evening of partying, you’d go to Waffle House,” he said. “But the thing about Waffle House is that they don’t serve alcohol. We wanted to bring something to the city and the culture that allows people to eat after the party, but have a drink, too.”
He said the Old Fourth Ward, where he’s lived and worked off and on since arriving in Atlanta 10 years ago, is the perfect neighborhood for Good Morning.
“I love the area,” he said. “The nightlife is the top in the city.”
The restaurant’s specialty will be fried biscuits, which McKinley grew up with and which will be worked into most dishes on the menu.
McKinley said he kept the menu simple, with offerings including breakfast scrambles and shrimp and grits.
Cocktails will have a brunch-focus, with twists on the classic bloody mary and mimosa.
Decorated with a blue and yellow color palette, the 1,200 square-foot “bright and cozy” space will also feature lots of neon signs.
“Even though we’ll be open at nighttime, it’ll remind you of daytime and sunshine,” McKinley said. The restaurant features seating for 40, including a bar. Good Morning will also offer carryout and delivery.
Good Morning Breakfast Bar will be open from 8 p.m.-4 a.m. daily. The restaurant will open at noon on Sept. 19 for a socially distanced celebration with free fried chicken and biscuits.
367 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta.
Scroll down to see the complete opening menu for Good Morning Breakfast Bar:
