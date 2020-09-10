Late-night Good Morning Breakfast Bar to open in Old Fourth Ward next week

The interior of Good Morning Breakfast Bar. / Courtesy of Dennis McKinley

He said the Old Fourth Ward, where he’s lived and worked off and on since arriving in Atlanta 10 years ago, is the perfect neighborhood for Good Morning.

“I love the area,” he said. “The nightlife is the top in the city.”

The restaurant’s specialty will be fried biscuits, which McKinley grew up with and which will be worked into most dishes on the menu.

McKinley said he kept the menu simple, with offerings including breakfast scrambles and shrimp and grits.

Cocktails will have a brunch-focus, with twists on the classic bloody mary and mimosa.

Decorated with a blue and yellow color palette, the 1,200 square-foot “bright and cozy” space will also feature lots of neon signs.

“Even though we’ll be open at nighttime, it’ll remind you of daytime and sunshine,” McKinley said. The restaurant features seating for 40, including a bar. Good Morning will also offer carryout and delivery.

Good Morning Breakfast Bar will be open from 8 p.m.-4 a.m. daily. The restaurant will open at noon on Sept. 19 for a socially distanced celebration with free fried chicken and biscuits.

367 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Scroll down to see the complete opening menu for Good Morning Breakfast Bar:

