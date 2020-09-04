Woodward & Park set to make its long-awaited Grant Park debut next week

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Chef Dan Brown / Courtesy of Mia Yakel Credit: Courtesy of Mia Yakel Credit: Courtesy of Mia Yakel

Woodward & Park is co-owned by Atlanta developer, restauranteur and longtime Grant Park resident James Brooks, along with Amanda Feathers, who has been in the restaurant and hosptiality industry for more than two decades and who will serve as acting general manager.

Chef Robert Phalen was previously tied to the project, but “he needed to focus on One Eared Stag,” his restaurant in Inman Park, said a representative for Woodward & Park.

Designed by architect Jackson Thilenius of Retail Design Collaborative, the restaurant features an outdoor patio, a large bar with an antique mirrored backdrop, open kitchen and exposed brick and wood.

“As a long-time Grant Park resident, it has been a dream of mine to open a bistro in my neighborhood that can be a real local gathering place and focal point,” Brooks said in a prepared statement.

The interior of Woodward & Park / Courtesy of Mia Yakel Credit: Courtesy of Mia Yakel Credit: Courtesy of Mia Yakel

Once it opens, Woodward & Park will offer indoor and outdoor dining as well as takeout. It will join several other food and beverage concepts at Larkin, including Firepit Pizza, Grant Park Market, Ramen Station, Kale Me Crazy and Full Commission.

The restaurant will be open 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, with plans to add weekend brunch in the near future.

519 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-748-1091, woodwardparkatl.com/

Scroll down to see the full opening menu for Woodward & Park:

Starters/Small Plates

Stone Creek Farm Mixed Greens - Toasted Pecan, Goat Lady Chevre, Citrus, Radish, Persimmon Vinaigrette

Burrata - Herb Oil, Porcini Condiment, Benne Crackers

Tempura Avocado - Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Cilantro, Sesame

Grilled Broccoli - Parmesan, Crispy Garlic and Shallot, Hemp Seed, Cured Egg Yolk, Caesar Dressing

Okonomiyaki - Osaka Style Cabbage Pancake, House Kimchi, Bacon, Kewpie, Sweet Soy, Bonito

Pierogi - Pair of House-made Pierogi:

· 48-hour Smoked Stone Mtn Cattle Co. Brisket, Caramelized Onion and Potato

· Braised Cabbage, Farmers Cheese and Potato

Served with a Roasted Apple, Charred Rosemary & Thyme Crema

Roasted Bone Marrow – Canoe-cut Stone Mountain Cattle Co. Marrow Bones, Chimichurri, Sourdough, Pickled Shallot

Charcuterie and Cheese Board - Seasonal Selection of Two Cured Meats and Two Artisanal Cheeses, House-made Garnishes, Sourdough

Entrees/Larger Plates/Sandwiches

Steak Frites - Stone Mountain Cattle Co. 10 oz Bistro Steak, Sauce Bearnaise, Hand-cut Fries

Smoked Half Chicken - Springer Mountain Chicken, Smashed Fingerling Potato, Qihe Farms Mushrooms, Chimichurri

W&P Burger – 6 oz Stone Mountain Cattle Co. Grass-fed Beef, Hot Mustard, Roasted Garlic Aioli, White American Cheese, House Pickles, Sweet Onion, served with Hand-cut Fries

Korean Pork Philly – Gochujang-marinated Stone Mtn Cattle Co. Pork Shoulder, House Kimchi, Scallion, White American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, served with Hand-Cut Fries

Roasted Cauliflower - with Sweet Potato, Charred Eggplant, Toasted Hemp Seed, Black Locust Vinegar, Fresh Herbs

Daily Chef Specials – seasonal plates crafted by the Chef from the freshest locally-sourced ingredients

Desserts

Blondie Banana Pudding - with Burnt Marshmallow Fluff

Chocolate-Passion Fruit Trifle - Chocolate Honeycomb Cake, Candied Ginger, Black Sesame, Burnt Miso Caramel

