Woodward & Park set to make its long-awaited Grant Park debut next week

In the works for more than two years, neighborhood bistro Woodward & Park is finally set to open its doors in Grant Park next Friday, Sept. 11.
Located in mixed-use development Larkin on Memorial, Woodward & Park will offer “approachable, American cuisine with international influence” using “the finest and freshest ingredients along with an innovative wine and cocktail program for all tastes,” according to a press release.
The menu from chef Dan Brown, previously of metro Atlanta restaurants Torched Hop Brewing Company, 5Church Atlanta, Stationside and the Porter Beer Bar, will feature a variety of small plates, sandwiches, entrees and desserts. Menu items include steak frites, a smoked half Springer Mountain chicken, a W&P Burger and a Korean Pork Philly as well as several vegan options and daily specials. On the sweet side, look for desserts like Blondie Banana Pudding with burnt marshmallow fluff and a Chocolate-Passion Fruit Trifle.
Beverage offerings will include “boutique wines, craft beers and handcrafted cocktails served in whimsical, vintage glassware.”
“I am looking forward to providing new and exciting culinary options to the community while helping to build a dynamic neighborhood restaurant where people can feel at home, safe and have a great experience during the pandemic and for years to come,” Brown said in a prepared statement.
Woodward & Park is co-owned by Atlanta developer, restauranteur and longtime Grant Park resident James Brooks, along with Amanda Feathers, who has been in the restaurant and hosptiality industry for more than two decades and who will serve as acting general manager.
Chef Robert Phalen was previously tied to the project, but “he needed to focus on One Eared Stag,” his restaurant in Inman Park, said a representative for Woodward & Park.
Designed by architect Jackson Thilenius of Retail Design Collaborative, the restaurant features an outdoor patio, a large bar with an antique mirrored backdrop, open kitchen and exposed brick and wood.
“As a long-time Grant Park resident, it has been a dream of mine to open a bistro in my neighborhood that can be a real local gathering place and focal point,” Brooks said in a prepared statement.
Once it opens, Woodward & Park will offer indoor and outdoor dining as well as takeout. It will join several other food and beverage concepts at Larkin, including Firepit Pizza, Grant Park Market, Ramen Station, Kale Me Crazy and Full Commission.
The restaurant will be open 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, with plans to add weekend brunch in the near future.
519 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-748-1091, woodwardparkatl.com/
Scroll down to see the full opening menu for Woodward & Park:
Starters/Small Plates
Stone Creek Farm Mixed Greens - Toasted Pecan, Goat Lady Chevre, Citrus, Radish, Persimmon Vinaigrette
Burrata - Herb Oil, Porcini Condiment, Benne Crackers
Tempura Avocado - Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Cilantro, Sesame
Grilled Broccoli - Parmesan, Crispy Garlic and Shallot, Hemp Seed, Cured Egg Yolk, Caesar Dressing
Okonomiyaki - Osaka Style Cabbage Pancake, House Kimchi, Bacon, Kewpie, Sweet Soy, Bonito
Pierogi - Pair of House-made Pierogi:
· 48-hour Smoked Stone Mtn Cattle Co. Brisket, Caramelized Onion and Potato
· Braised Cabbage, Farmers Cheese and Potato
Served with a Roasted Apple, Charred Rosemary & Thyme Crema
Roasted Bone Marrow – Canoe-cut Stone Mountain Cattle Co. Marrow Bones, Chimichurri, Sourdough, Pickled Shallot
Charcuterie and Cheese Board - Seasonal Selection of Two Cured Meats and Two Artisanal Cheeses, House-made Garnishes, Sourdough
Entrees/Larger Plates/Sandwiches
Steak Frites - Stone Mountain Cattle Co. 10 oz Bistro Steak, Sauce Bearnaise, Hand-cut Fries
Smoked Half Chicken - Springer Mountain Chicken, Smashed Fingerling Potato, Qihe Farms Mushrooms, Chimichurri
W&P Burger – 6 oz Stone Mountain Cattle Co. Grass-fed Beef, Hot Mustard, Roasted Garlic Aioli, White American Cheese, House Pickles, Sweet Onion, served with Hand-cut Fries
Korean Pork Philly – Gochujang-marinated Stone Mtn Cattle Co. Pork Shoulder, House Kimchi, Scallion, White American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, served with Hand-Cut Fries
Roasted Cauliflower - with Sweet Potato, Charred Eggplant, Toasted Hemp Seed, Black Locust Vinegar, Fresh Herbs
Daily Chef Specials – seasonal plates crafted by the Chef from the freshest locally-sourced ingredients
Desserts
Blondie Banana Pudding - with Burnt Marshmallow Fluff
Chocolate-Passion Fruit Trifle - Chocolate Honeycomb Cake, Candied Ginger, Black Sesame, Burnt Miso Caramel
