Perc Coffee set to open next month in East Lake

A coffee shop from a Georgia roaster that’s been in the works for almost a year is set to make its debut next month.
Perc Coffee Roasters will be the anchor coffee shop and eatery on the northeast corner of the intersection of Hosea Williams Drive and 2nd Avenue in the 2nd + Hosea development..
Established in Savannah in 2010, Perc has served the Atlanta market on a wholesale level for years, but this will be the business’ first retail location in the area.
Located at 2380 Hosea Williams Drive NE, Perc will serve a full coffee menu and house-made food options.
“I grew up in Atlanta so it feels like home to me”, Perc owner Philip Brown said in a prepared statement. “I’m thankful for the team that has come together to make this happen.”
The rest of the Perc team will be rounded out with partner and joint CEO Alan Fischer, general manager Amber Foreman and former 8Arm baker and Bread is Good owner Sarah Dodge, who will head up the curated food program.
The shop will start out providing walk-up window service only with patio seating and will open their doors to inside service as the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
Perc will join several other food and beverage concepts at 2nd + Hosea including the newly-opened Lake & Oak BBQ, Poor Hendrix, Salaryman and Mix’d Up.
