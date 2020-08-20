Where’s the Scoop now open for ice cream, bubble tea in Alpharetta

Where’s the scoop opened last weekend open Friday, Aug. 21 in the Alpharetta City Center development at 26 Old Roswell St. The shop, from Atlanta native and Georgia State University alum Zak Khimji and Zein Rahemtulla, is a Georgia Grown business, using local ingredients from businesses including Mountain Fresh Creamery to make its products.

Rolled ice creams are made with A2 milk, making them easier to digest. Specialty options include the Nutty Zak made with vanilla ice cream with Nutella and banana topped with Oreos, white chocolate chips and whipped cream; Salty Sailor made with vanilla ice cream with pretzels topped with more pretzels, M&Ms, whipped cream and sea salt caramel; and the Pineapple Pants Down with vanilla ice cream with pineapple and cherries topped with a cinnamon brûlée pineapple, cherries and whipped cream. There are also several vegan ice cream options, made with a plant base derived from peas. Customers can also create their own ice cream bowls with a variety of flavors and toppings.