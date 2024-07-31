Breaking: Georgia school superintendent says parts of AP course may violate law
Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United adds a DP and Chelsea talks Caleb Wiley

Atlanta United fans react during the second half in a MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Atlanta. Los Angeles FC won 1-0 over Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Atlanta United fans react during the second half in a MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Atlanta. Los Angeles FC won 1-0 over Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
1 hour ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses Atlanta United’s acquisition of Alexey Miranchuk, and talks to Chelsea’s manager Enzo Maresca and defender Levi Colwill about former Atlanta United player Caleb Wiley. You’ll also hear a group interview with Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra about Miranchuk and the team’s remaining summer transfer-window plans. Roberson also answers your questions about the MLS team.

