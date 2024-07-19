Newest signee Pedro Amador said Atlanta United will help him grow

“I signed with Atlanta because they showed a lot of interest in me,” he said. “Also, because I like the league. I think there’s a lot of quality in the league, and will help me to grow as a player. So I’m very happy here to contribute and to continue growing.”

When Amador signed, the club had Caleb Wiley as its starting left fullback. Amador was expected to fill in while Wiley competes with the U.S. in the Olympics. Since then, Wiley is on the verge of being sold for $11 million to Chelsea. Amador is the only left-footed fullback on the team’s roster.

Amador said he feels good physically as he learns Atlanta United’s system. He said he and his wife like the city.

Because of the glut of matches, Saturday’s will be the sixth in 18 days, the team hasn’t had a lot of time to train tactics, so neither the coaching staff nor Amador have had many opportunities to learn about each other in real time.

“He looks like a clean player on the ball, technically, defensively had been pretty solid,” Atlanta United interim manager Rob Valentino said. “Just getting more comfortable with players in the team and in the group.”

McFadden move completed. The club announced it transferred fullback Aiden McFadden to Louisville on Friday. McFadden has spent the season with Louisville in the USL.

Atlanta United selected McFadden in the 2021 draft. He made 11 appearances with the first team, including eight starts. Atlanta United didn’t disclose the fee, if any.

Offside technology. Leagues Cup announced Friday that it will use offside technology in this year’s tournament. Atlanta United will open hosting D.C. United on July 27 and Santos Laguna on Aug. 4.

The offside technology, which uses virtual lines to measure body positions, will be operated by SportTec Solutions.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.