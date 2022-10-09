Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez declines to talk following season-ending loss

Martinez finished with a team-high nine goals in 26 appearances, including 12 starts, this season. He has scored 103 goals in MLS play since 2017 and 111 goals across all competitions.

Pineda said he tried to use Martinez in the most efficient way possible while considering that he was recovering from a surgery on his rebuilt right knee.

“I tried to use him in the most effective way, which is the moments where we are dominating the games, where we are in the final third, he doesn’t need to do a lot of long distance sprint or repetitions at high intensity,” Pineda said. “And I feel that that’s the best way I could use Josef in that part of the field. Knowing that Josef is a big player and is a very good striker. But I still think he was a very valuable piece of the team because every time he came, he the energy in the building was a bit higher, and he brings a lot of energy to create chances, and he carry on with one or two defenders inside the box. And obviously he score goals.”

Pineda said he needs to have meetings with Bocanegra to determine Martinez’s future with the club. There is one year remaining on his contract and the team holds an option for 2024.

Luiz Araujo said the seeming stress between Martinez and two of the clubs leaders didn’t affect the team.

“We’re all professionals so we know we have to do our job on the field,” Araujo said. “We don’t worry about that stuff. That’s for Carlos or Gonzalo to figure it out.”

